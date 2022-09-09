SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match 18

The South East Stars (SES) will take on the Northern Diamonds (NOD) in the 18th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s for this game.

The South East Stars have been in very good form in this tournament. They have a win-loss record of 3-1 and are third on the points table with 14 points.

The Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, have been in phenomenal form. They are still unbeaten in the competition and have won four matches in a row. They are second on the points table with 17 points.

SES vs NOD, Match Details

The 18th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 between the South East Stars and the Northern Diamonds will be played on September 9 2022 at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SES vs NOD

Date & Time: September 9, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The track at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

SES vs NOD Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

South East Stars: W, W, L, W

Northern Diamonds: W, W, W, W

SES vs NOD Probable Playing 11 today

South East Stars Team News

No major injury concerns.

South East Stars Probable Playing XI: Chloe Brewer, Kirstie White, Kira Chathli (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards (c), Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Lauren Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Eva Gray, and Danielle Gregory.

Northern Diamonds Team News

No major injury updates.

Northern Diamonds Probable Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage (c), Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Emma Marlow, and Katie Levick.

Today’s SES vs NOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (4 matches, 206 runs)

Lauren Winfield-Hill is in top form with the bat. She has racked up three half-centuries in four innings and has amassed 206 runs while striking at 84.46.

Top Batter Pick

Chloe Brewer (2 matches, 110 runs)

Chloe Brewer has featured in just a couple of encounters in the competition but she has looked in solid touch with the bat. She has made 110 runs at a strike-rate of 105.76.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jenny Gunn (2 matches, 41 runs, 1 wicket)

Jenny Gunn has been effective with both bat and ball. She struck an unbeaten 41 in the only game she batted and has one wicket to her name at an economy rate of 3.14 in 14 overs across two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Linsey Smith (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Linsey Smith has bowled superbly and has been amongst the wickets consistently. She has picked up eight wickets in just four games and has an economy of 3.75. She can also be useful with the bat.

SES vs NOD match captain and vice-captain choices

Alice Davidson-Richards (2 matches, 92 runs, 7 wickets)

Alice Davidson-Richards has played just two games but she has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. She has returned with seven wickets and has got 92 runs as well.

Hollie Armitage (4 matches, 174 runs, 4 wickets)

Hollie Armitage has been magnificent with both bat and ball in this tournament. The NOD skipper has taken four wickets and has scored 174 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SES vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alice Davidson-Richards 92 runs & 7 wickets in 2 matches Hollie Armitage 174 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Lauren Winfield-Hill 206 runs in 4 matches Linsey Smith 8 wickets in 4 matches Chloe Brewer 110 runs in 2 matches

SES vs NOD match expert tips

Both teams have some high-quality cricketers who have been consistent performers in domestic cricket. The likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith are proven performers and they will be the big captaincy picks.

SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis, Chloe Brewer

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Alexa Stonehouse

SES vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kira Chathli

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Sterre Kalis, Chloe Brewer

All-rounders: Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Eva Gray, Emma Marlow

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das