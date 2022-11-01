Southern Crusaders vs Overseas - Dream11 Prediction

The Southern Crusaders will take on Overseas in match numbers 29 and 30 of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta, on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs OVR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Southern Crusaders have lost and won alternately. They have two wins and as many losses and are third in the points table. Overseas, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have played only two matches and have lost both their encounters.

SOC vs OVR, Match Details

The 29th and 30th matches of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Southern Crusaders and Overseas will be played on November 1, 2022 at Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta. The games are set to take place at 1 PM & 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 29 and Match 30.

Match: SOC vs OVR

Date & Time: November 1, 2022, 1 PM & 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta, is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams bowling first: 14

SOC vs OVR Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Southern Crusaders: W, L, W, L

Overseas: L, L

SOC vs OVR Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Crusaders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Crusaders Probable Playing XI: Mithila Avishka, Shahin Hussain, Zeshan Yousaf, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Gulfraz Masih, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Vidusha Rashmika, Angelo Delardon (wk), Mahabub Rahman, Eranga Jayawardhana, Lakshitha Senavirathna

Overseas Team News

No major injury concerns.

Overseas Probable Playing XI: Eldon Pillay, Kivian Johnson, Clyde Palmer (c & wk), Jurg Hirschi, Pieter Lourens, David Marks, Julian Erasmus, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Lian Kirstein, Jack Barritt

Today’s SOC vs OVR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clyde Palmer (2 matches, 16 runs)

Clyde Palmer has the ability to get substantial runs with the bat. He has mustered 16 runs at a strike-rate of 106.67. He is pretty good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Michael Goonetilleke (4 matches, 80 runs)

Michael Goonetilleke has been batting quite well this season. He has accumulated 80 runs in four innings while striking at 123.08.

Top All-rounder Pick

Pieter Lourens (2 matches, 12 runs, 2 wickets)

Pieter Lourens has bowled only once in this competition and returned with figures of 2/12 from his two overs. He can come in handy with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Vidusha Rashmika (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Vidusha Rashmika is in top form with the ball. He has taken seven wickets from as many overs across four matches and has an economy rate of 6.43. He can also tonk it around with the bat lower down the order.

SOC vs OVR match captain and vice-captain choices

Mahabub Rahman (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Mahabub Rahman hasn't fired with the bat yet but he has been excellent with the ball. He has returned with six wickets from four games at an economy rate of 5.63.

David Marks (2 matches, 11 runs, 3 wickets)

David Marks can be very effective with both bat and ball. He hasn't really got going with the bat and has made just 11 runs in two outings. However, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOC vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mahabub Rahman 6 wickets in 4 matches David Marks 11 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Vidusha Rashmika 7 wickets in 4 matches Michael Goonetilleke 80 runs in 4 matches Pieter Lourens 12 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

SOC vs OVR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Ishantha Kariyawasam, Mahabub Rahman, Pieter Lourens and David Marks could be the key.

SOC vs OVR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Southern Crusaders vs Overseas - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Clyde Palmer

Batters: Michael Goonetilleke, Gerald Sant, Mahabub Rahman

All-rounders: David Marks, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Zeshan Yousaf, Pieter Lourens

Bowlers: Eldon Pillay, Gulfraz Masih, Vidusha Rashmika

SOC vs OVR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Southern Crusaders vs Overseas - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Clyde Palmer

Batters: Michael Goonetilleke, Michael Hart, Mahabub Rahman

All-rounders: Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Mithila Avishka

Bowlers: Lakshitha Senavirathna, Eldon Pillay, Vidusha Rashmika

