SD vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin and District ODD Match - May 08, 2021

Southern Districts CC will be up against Nightcliff Cricket Club in the 15th match of the Darwin and District ODD competition on Saturday.

Southern Districts CC didn’t have a great start to their Darwin and District ODD campaign as they fell to a three-run loss to Darwin Cricket Club in their opening game. But they have since won two matches on the bounce, beating Tracy Village CC and Waratah Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, Nightcliff Cricket Club are yet to taste victory in the Darwin and District ODD competition, losing their first three games. Against Pint Cricket Club INC, Nightcliff Cricket Club fell four runs short while chasing 214 before losing by eight runs to Waratah Cricket Club. They will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a loss to Tracy Village CC.

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC: Matt Hammond (c), Daniel Mylius (wk), Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Markey, Lochie Hardy, Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC: Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Dean Fry, Ryan Harvey, Christopher Mcevoy, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Griffiths, Lochie Hardy, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh

Nightcliff Cricket Club: William Blair, Cameron Tonkin, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant, Phillip Hull, Josh Hartill, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Janu Varatharajan

Match Details

Match: Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club

Date & Time: May 8th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Oval, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitches in the Darwin and District ODD competition have been sluggish in nature, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. The teams batting first have gone past the 200-run mark only six times in the 12 50-over matches. A score of around 225 could well be par on this surface.

Darwin and District ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SD vs NCC)

Dream11 Team for Southern Districts CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club - Darwin and District ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Kudra, Cameron Tonkin, Kierran Voelkl, Joel Curtis, Matt Hammond, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Ryan McElduff, Nachiket Sant, Andrew Richards, Dean Fry

Captain: Brodie J Symons. Vice-captain: Ryan McElduff

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Shobit Singh, Matt Hammond, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Ryan McElduff, Nachiket Sant, Dean Fry, Christopher Mcevoy

Captain: Matt Hammond. Vice-captain: Jackson Isakka