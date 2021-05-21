SD vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 22, 2021

Southern Districts CC will face Palmerston Cricket Club on the final league stage day of the Darwin ODD. Both teams are out of the race to reach the final.

Southern Districts CC have been very inconsistent in the Darwin ODD. They started their campaign with a loss before recording two consecutive wins. But they then slumped to two back-to-back defeats and now have no chance of making it to the final.

Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, had a rousing start to the season as they recorded a three-wicket win in their first Darwin ODD game. But they have since lost four games on the bounce and are presently rock-bottom in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Southern Districts CC: Matt Hammond, Christopher Mcevoy, Dwain K Richards, Jackson Isakka, Lachlan Markey, Lochie Hardy, Timothy Kennion, Brodie J Symons, Dylan Mullen, Kai D Snape, Daniel Mylius, Blayke J Pepper, Dean Fry, Nathan Hangan, Todd Pemble

Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley, Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean, Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann, Oscar Oborn

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Districts CC: Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Nathan Hangan, Dean Fry, Christopher Mcevoy, Jackson Isakka, Kai D Snape, Matt Hammond, Lochie Hardy, Brodie J Symons, Shobit Singh

Palmerston Cricket Club: Alex Bleakley, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Shane Buttfield, Harshtik Bimbral, Hamish Martin, Connor Blaxall, Corey McDean, Daniel McKell, Oscar Oborn, Liam Sparke

Match Details

Match: Southern Districts CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club

Date & Time: May 22nd 2021, 7 AM IST

Venue: Fred's Pass, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitches in the Darwin ODD have favored the bowlers as run-scoring has been tough. Teams have scored in excess of 250 just twice this season. More of the same can be expected in the upcoming game, with a score of around 230-240 being par at the venue. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SD vs PCC)

Dream11 Team for Southern Districts CC vs Palmerston Cricket Club - Darwin ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voelkl, Harshtik Bimbral, Lochie Hardy, Matt Hammond, Alex Bleakley, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Christopher Mcevoy, Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell

Captain: Brodie J Symons. Vice-captain: Matt Hammond

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Mylius, Harshtik Bimbral, Lochie Hardy, Shobit Singh, Alex Bleakley, Jackson Isakka, Brodie J Symons, Connor Blaxall, Dean Fry, Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell

Captain: Jackson Isakka. Vice-captain: Alex Bleakley