SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 17

The Steelpan Players (SP) will take on the Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SP vs LBG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have featured in four games each so far. The Steelpan Players have two wins, one loss and a no-result so far and are third in the points table. The Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, have returned with three losses and a no-result and are fifth in the points table.

SP vs LBG, Match Details

The 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between Steelpan Players and Leatherback Giants will be played on November 29, 2022, at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SP vs LBG

Date & Time: November 29, 2022, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been a very good one to bat on. Teams have posted big totals consistently and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

SP vs LBG Probable Playing 11 today

Steelpan Players Team News

No major injury concerns.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing XI: Aaron Alfred (wk), Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Brendon Ramdial, Justin Manick, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Kashtri Singh, and Ricky Jaipaul.

Leatherback Giants Team News

No major injury concerns.

Leatherback Giants Probable Playing XI: Leonardo Julian (wk), Saiba Batoosingh, Denzil Antoine, Ewart Nicholson, Kjorn Ottley (c), Quinci Babel, Vikesh Harrylochan, Damion Joachim, Marlon Richards, Ansil Bhagan, and Justin Gangoo.

Today’s SP vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aaron Alfred (1 inning, 13 runs)

Aaron Alfred has batted only once in this T10 Blast and scored an unbeaten 13 off seven balls, hitting one four and one six. He has grabbed two catches and one stumping so far.

Top Batter Pick

Denzil Antoine (3 innings, 15 runs, 4 wickets)

Denzil Antoine hasn't got those big opportunities with the bat yet and has mustered just 15 runs in two innings and remained unbeaten in both games. But he is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jyd Goolie (3 innings, 94 runs, 1 wicket)

Jyd Goolie has been in top all-round form. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 94 runs while striking at 213.64, including eight fours and seven sixes. With the ball, he has taken one scalp at an economy of 7.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Damion Joachim (3 innings, 2 wickets, 22 runs)

Damion Joachim has bowled decently in this competition so far. He has picked up a couple of wickets and has chipped in with 22 runs at a strike rate of 129.41.

SP vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

Teshawn Castro (3 innings, 133 runs)

Teshawn Castro is in brilliant form with the bat. He has amassed 133 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 233.33. He has smashed 11 sixes and as many fours. He has also picked up one wicket with the ball.

Imran Khan (3 innings, 35 runs, 2 wickets)

Imran Khan can be effective with both bat and ball. The leg-spinner has two wickets to his name and has scored 35 runs with the bat in three outings so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SP vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Teshawn Castro 133 runs & 1 wicket in 3 innings Imran Khan 35 runs & 2 wickets in 3 innings Jyd Goolie 94 runs & 1 wicket in 3 innings Denzil Antoine 15 runs & 4 wickets in 3 innings Damion Joachim 22 runs & 2 wickets in 3 innings

SP vs LBG match expert tips

Both sides have some utility players and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Teshawn Castro, Jyd Goolie, Imran Khan, Denzil Antoine, and Damion Joachim will be the ones to watch out for.

SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Aaron Alfred

Batters: Kjorn Ottley, Saiba Batoosingh, Teshawn Castro, Denzil Antoine

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Justin Manick

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Ricky Jaipaul, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim

SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Leonardo Julian, Aaron Alfred

Batters: Ewart Nicholson, Teshawn Castro, Denzil Antoine

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Ricky Jaipaul, Damion Joachim, Justin Gangoo

