SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 6

Steelpan Players will be up against Leatherback Giants in the sixth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SP vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Steelpan Players are placed at the top of the points table, with both of their first two matches getting abandoned due to rain.

Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table with their opening match getting abandoned due to rain.

SP vs LBG Match Details

The 6th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on Nov 24 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SP vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 6

Date and Time: 24 November 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

SP vs LBG Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the upside. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SP vs LBG Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Steelpan Players: NA

Leatherback Giants: NA

SP vs LBG probable playing 11s for today’s match

SP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SP Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Brendon Ramdial, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Kashtri Singh, Liam Vinode Mamchan.

LBG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

LBG Probable Playing 11

Leonardo Julian, Saiba Batoosingh, Denzil Antoine, Kjorn Ottley, Ewart Nicholson, Mark Deyal, Rishad Harris, Quinci Babel, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim, Justin Gangoo.

SP vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adrian Sehzad Ali (2 matches, 12 runs, Strike Rate: 300.00)

Adrian managed to score 12 runs at a strike rate of 300.00 in the last match. He could also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Teshawn Castro (2 matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 218.18)

Castro has played exceptionally well in the last few matches and is without a doubt the best batter for today's Dream11 side. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 218.18 in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Jyd Goolie (2 matches, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)

Jyd is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle order. In the last match, he scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 122.22.

Top Bowler pick

Imran Khan (2 matches, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 76.47)

Imran is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for Steelpan Players with his lethal bowling. He scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 76.47 in the last match.

SP vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

Jyd Goolie

Jyd scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in the last match. He is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Saiba Batoosingh

Saiba is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 197 runs in 17 T10 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SP vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Teshawn Castro - 48 runs in 2 matches

Imran Khan - 13 runs in 3 matches

Adrian Sehzad Ali - 12 runs in 2 matches

Jyd Goolie - 11 runs in 2 matches

Jahron Alfred - 1 run in 2 matches

SP vs LBG match expert tips

Teshawn Castro could prove to be a wise choice as he batted exceptionally well in the last match, scoring 48 runs at a strike rate of 218+.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this match, click here!

Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adrian Sehzad Ali

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Saiba Batoosingh, Denzil Antoine, Isaiah Rajah

All-rounders: Rishad Harris, Jahron Alfred, Jyd Goolie

Bowlers: Marlon Richards, Imran Khan, R Jaipaul

Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

SP vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Steelpan Players vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adrian Sehzad Ali

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Saiba Batoosingh, Denzil Antoine,

All-rounders: Rishad Harris, Jahron Alfred, Jyd Goolie, Quinci Babel

Bowlers: Damion Joachim, Imran Khan, Marlon Richards.

Poll : 0 votes