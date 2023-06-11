Steelpan Players vs Parakeet Buccaneers - Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast 2023

Steelpan Players will take on Parakeet Buccaneers in match number five of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Sunday, June 11.

Both teams started the tournament with a loss. Steelpan Players racked up 93 against Blue Devils but they failed to defend the total, losing the match with one ball to spare.

On the other hand, Parakeet Buccaneers scored 82 and lost to Soca King with 10 balls to spare. Thus, both sides will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SP vs PBC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

SP vs PBC, Match Details

The fifth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023 between Steelpan Players and Parakeet Buccaneers will be played on June 11 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

Match: SP vs PBC

Date & Time: June 11, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores and they have been chased down as well. Out of the four matches so far, three games have been won by the teams chasing.

SP vs PBC Probable Playing 11 today

Steelpan Players Team News

No major injury concerns.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing XI: Mario Belcan, Sidel Diaz, Jyd Goolie, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isaiah Rajah, Imran Khan, Allan Laurent, Rishad Harris, Anderson Phillip, Kashtri Singh, Rakesh Maharaj

Parakeet Buccaneers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Parakeet Buccaneers Probable Playing XI: Kiedel Glasgow, Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Adrian Cooper, Christopher Vincent, Damien Singh (wk), Jayden Seales, Eric Garcia, Akim Chandler, Ramesh Brijlal, Vikash Rampersad

Today’s SP vs PBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick - Denesh Ramdin

Denesh Ramdin looked in solid touch with the bat. The SP wicket-keeper batter struck 38 off 25 balls in a knock which included four fours and one six.

Top Batter Pick - Sidel Diaz

Sidel Diaz batted decently in the last game. He made 12 off eight balls and he hit one four and one six as well in his short stay at the crease.

Top All-rounder Pick - Christopher Vincent

Christopher Vincent was excellent with the ball in the last encounter. He returned with figures of 1/5 from 1.2 overs which included one maiden. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick - Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales can prove to be crucial with both bat and ball. He got 20 off 14 balls (one four and one six) and he took 1/22 from two overs.

SP vs PBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Evin Lewis

While Evin Lewis was runout without facing a ball in the last encounter, he has the ability to get big scores at the top of the order. The left-handed opener can hit fours and sixes at will.

Jyd Goolie

Jyd Goolie can be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder scored just eight with the bat but he bowled well and picked up 1/14 from two overs in the last fixture.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SP vs PBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Evin Lewis (PBC)

Denesh Ramdin (SP)

Jyd Goolie (SP)

Jayden Seales (PBC)

Anderson Phillip (SP)

SP vs PBC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent top-order batters and all-rounders and they could be the key. The likes of Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin, Sidel Diaz, Jyd Goolie, Christopher Vincent, and Jayden Seales will be the ones to watch out for.

SP vs PBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Steelpan Players vs Parakeet Buccaneers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Isaiah Rajah, Sidel Diaz

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Jyd Goolie

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Eric Garcia, Anderson Phillip, Rakesh Maharaj

SP vs PBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Steelpan Players vs Parakeet Buccaneers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kiedel Glasgow, Sidel Diaz

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Rishad Harris, Jyd Goolie, Akim Chandler

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Eric Garcia, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip

