SP vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 24

The Steelpan Players (SP) will lock horns with the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in Match 24 of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

The Steelpan Players and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have had pretty similar campaigns so far. Both sides have played three matches each and have won two of those.

The Steelpan Players defeated Soca King by eight wickets in their most recent game. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost to the Blue Devils by nine wickets and will be looking to bounce back. The Scorchers occupy the second place in the table, while the Soca King are third.

SP vs SLS Match Details, Match 24

The Match 24 of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SP vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 24

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SP vs SLS Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 93

Average second innings score: 76.5

SP vs SLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Steelpan Players: W-L-W

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: L-W-W

SP vs SLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Steelpan Players Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing 11

Dejourn Charles, Andre Browne, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bevon Duncan, Sunil Narine, Jalarnie Seales, Sion Hackett, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chadeon Raymond, and Nadim Mohammed.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing 11

Khary Pierre (C), Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Derone Davis, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase (wk), Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchand, and Kieshawn Dillon.

SP vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Alfred (7 matches, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 162.50)

A Alfred will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 26 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 162.50.

Top Batter pick

T Webster (7 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 178.26)

T Webster has batted in three innings so far and has smacked 41 runs. He has a strong strike rate of over 178 but will be looking for a longer stay at the crease.

Top All-rounder pick

D Cruickshank (7 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 122.73)

D Cruickshank is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has hammered 54 runs so far at a strike rate of over 122.

Top Bowler pick

D Davis (7 matches, 30 runs and 4 wickets)

D Davis is the joint-leading wicket-taker for his side with four wickets. Davis has also added 30 runs with the bat.

SP vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

T Castro

T Castro has been the standout player for his side and he should be the captaincy pick for your SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for the Steelpan Players with 169 runs at an average of 42.25 and at an amazing strike rate of over 231. He has also taken three wickets at an economy of 11.00.

J Goolie

J Goolie has also been instrumental for Players in both departments. He has 149 runs to his name at an average of 149 and has a terrific strike rate of 244.46. Goolie has also scalped a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Castro 169 runs and 3 wickets 396 points J Goolie 149 runs and 1 wicket 293 points D Davis 30 runs and 4 wickets 177 points D Sween 46 runs and 3 wickets 162 points I Khan 35 runs and 3 wickets 156 points

SP vs SLS match expert tips

T Castro has been playing at a much higher level compared to everyone else and he will be the best captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SP vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Alfred, D Ramdin

Batters: T Castro, T Webster, K Roopchand

All-rounders: J Goolie, D Cruickshank

Bowlers: D Davis, D Sween, I Khan, K Pierre

SP vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

SP vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alfred A

Batters: T Castro, T Webster, K Roopchand, I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie, D Cruickshank

Bowlers: D Davis, D Sween, B Charles, K Pierre

