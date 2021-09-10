SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Germany Tour of Spain 2021, 1st T20I

Spain will take on Germany in the first T20I of the Germany’s Tour of Spain 2021 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Friday.

Spain will host Germany in a three-match T20I series. Spain are expected to have the upper hand going into the series since they’re familiar with home conditions. Meanwhile, Germany have an exciting lineup that can take the game to the opposition.

SPA vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Paul Hennessy, Christian Munoz-Mills, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Zulqarnain Haider, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Raja Adeel, Hamza Saleem, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

GER XI

Abdul Rahimzei, Venkatraman Ganesan, Rohit Singh, Sahir Naqash, Harish Srinivasan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi, Nilay Patel

Match Details

SPA vs GER, Germany Tour of Spain 2021, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Arizona

Pitch Report

The track is expected to have grass cover which might favor the fast bowlers. Batsmen will have to deal with good bounce and swing but if they manage to settle themselves on the pitch, runs will come easily.

Today’s SPA vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

R Singh is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease.

All-rounders

Y Ali is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Side. Ali has scored 325 runs and has also picked up six wickets in 11 matches thus far.

V Ganesan has scored 72 runs in 11 T20I matches in his career. He has also picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

K Lal will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scored 80 runs and has picked up four wickets in 10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Y Ali (SPA)

V Ganesan (GER)

K Lal (SPA)

H Saleem (SPA)

S Naqash (GER)

Important stats for SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Y Ali: 325 runs and 6 wickets

V Ganesan: 72 runs and 4 wickets

K Lal: 80 runs and 4 wickets

SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, P Hennessy, A Rahimzei, R Singh, Y Ali, H Saleem, S Naqash, V Ganesan, GR Ahmadi, A Mehmood, K Lal

Captain: Y Ali, Vice-Captain: V Ganesan

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, H Srinivasan, P Hennessy, A Rahimzei, R Singh, Y Ali, S Naqash, V Ganesan, GR Ahmadi, A Mehmood, K Lal

Captain: S Naqash, Vice-Captain: R Singh

Edited by Diptanil Roy