SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Germany Tour of Spain 2021, 2nd and 3rd T20I

Spain will take on Germany in the second and third T20I of the Germany’s Tour of Spain 2021 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday.

Germany defeated Spain by seven wickets in the first T20 between the two sides. Having won the toss, Germany elected to bowl first. They restricted Spain to a score of 128 for the loss of seven wickets. The German batsmen ended up chasing the target comfortably in the penultimate over to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The second and third T20I will be played today.

SPA vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed(wk), Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Hamza Saleem, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Adeel Raja, Thomas Vine

GER XI

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Rohit Singh, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Asad Mohammad, Harish Srinivasan(wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Match Details

SPA vs GER, Germany Tour of Spain 2021, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 11th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track is expected to have grass cover which might favor the fast bowlers. Batsmen will have to deal with good bounce and swing but if they manage to settle themselves on the pitch, runs will come easily.

Today’s SPA vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

T Khan is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He’s also capable of playing big shots with ease. He scored a half-century in the first match and his innings included six boundaries.

All-rounders

D A Blignaut is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Side. Ali scored 47 runs and picked up two wickets in the first game.

V Ganesan has scored 72 runs in 12 T20I matches in his career. He has also picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

GR Ahmadi is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up two wickets in the first T20I.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

DA Blignaut (GER) – 126 points

GR Ahmadi (GER) – 80 points

T Khan (GER) – 69 points

R Adeel (SPA) – 66 points

VE Bharathi (GER) – 56 points

Important stats for SPA vs GER Dream11 prediction team

DA Blignaut: 47 runs and 2 wickets

GR Ahmadi: 2 wickets

T Khan: 51 runs

R Adeel: 2 wickets

VE Bharathi: 2 wickets

SPA vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, T Khan, H Saleem, R Singh, D A Blignaut, V Ganesan, A Mehmood, GR Ahmadi, R Adeel, V Bharathi, J Perman

Captain: DA Blignaut, Vice-Captain: GR Ahmadi

SPA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, V Chikkannaiah, T Khan, H Saleem, R Singh, D A Blignaut, V Ganesan, A Mehmood, GR Ahmadi, R Adeel, V Bharathi, J Perman

Captain: V Ganesan, Vice-Captain: T Khan

Edited by Diptanil Roy