SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For European Cricket League T10 2023, Match 7

Spain (SPA) will take on the Isle of Man (IM) in the seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, 26th September. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs IM Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Spain has been very good in this tournament so far, with wins in both of their games and are currently at the top of the table. The Isle of Man have also started off with two victories in as many games.

It will be interesting to see which team wins the game and secures a numero uno spot in the table.

SPA vs IMMatch Details

The seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 2023 will be played on September 126 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match will commence at 5:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SPA vs IM, Match 7, European Cricket League T10 2023

Date and Time: September 26, 2023, Tuesday; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

SPA vs IM Probable Playing XIs

SPA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Awais Ahmed, Babar Khan (C), Daniel Doyle Calle, Hamza Dar, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Babar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Atif, Robiul Khan, and Hassan Ali.

IM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Island of Man Probable Playing XI

Carl Hartmann, Oliver Webster(C), Christian Webster, George Burrows, Nathan Knights, Joe Burrows, Chris Langford, Jamie Brown, Fraser Clarke, Kieran Cawte, and Spencer Clarke.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Muhammad Ihsan (Average Points - 48.5)

Muhammad Ihsan has been in decent form with the bat. He is very good behind the stumps and will be the best-choice wicketkeeper for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Ollie Webster (Average Points - 98.5)

Ollie Webster played a brilliant knock in the first match of the tournament. He will look to build on his form and deliver another match-winning innings. Webster looks like the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder - Lorne Burns (Average Points - 126)

Lorne Burns looked brilliant with the ball in the last match. He picked up wickets and a wicket-taker will be a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests.

Bowler - Muhammad Atif (Average Points - 87.5)

Muhammad Atif has delivered with the ball in both matches so far. His wicket-taking form might turn out to be an asset for the fantasy contests of the match.

SPA vs IM match captain and vice-captain choices

Lorne Burns

Lorne Burns showed in the last match that he is a genuine wicket-taker. A strike bowler might turn out to be the best choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Muhammad Atif

Muhammad Atif has been in good wicket-taking form in the first two matches of the tournament. He will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain for the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SPA vs IM, Match 7

D Doyle Calle

Ollie Webster

Lorne Burns

M Babar

Muhammad Atif

SPA vs IM Match Expert Tips

All-rounders who can pick up points in both innings of the match will be the best picks for the fantasy contests of the match.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan

Batters: Ollie Webster, D Doyle Calle

All-rounders: H Saleem, J Burrows, C Langford, M Babar, Lorne Burns (c)

Bowlers: M Atif (vc), A Hamzah, K Cawte

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan

Batters: Ollie Webster (c), D Doyle Calle (vc)

All-rounders: H Saleem, J Burrows, C Langford, M Babar, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: M Atif, A Hamzah, K Cawte