SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi match - October 27th, 2021

In the first match of ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi 2021, Sporting Alfas (SPA) and Intellectuals CC (INT) will lock horns at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Sporting Alfas are one of the teams that took part of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. They failed to go all the way there, as they lost in the semi-final. They also lost their third-place playoff game. However, Sporting Alfa won all their five league games in this tournament last season, and will look to continue in the same vein.

Meanwhile, Intellectuals CC were part of the same tournament, but ended with the wooden spoon, having lost all five league games. However, with a few new additions to the line-up, they will want to bring their A-game into play in this tournament, and add some crucial wins to their kitty.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SPA vs INT contest.

#3 Jack Perman (SPA)

Jack Perman is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this game. He smacked 86 runs in the ECS T10 Alicante 2020 tournament, and also picked up four scalps. He will expect to better his performances, and take his side to victory.

#2 Waqar Ashraf (SPA)

Sporting Alfas' bowler Waqar Ashraf can give you brilliant returns with his exceptional bowling. Though he is a bit expensive with the ball, he is expected to pick up key wickets and turn the tables for his side. He picked up five wickets in seven innings in Alicante last year.

#1 Nadeem Muhammad (INT)

INT's Nadeem Muhammad impressed with his dashing batting in the European Cricket Series Alicante 2020 for Intellectuals CC. He smacked 167 runs in just four innings at an average of 179.57. He holds a highest score of 49*, and his batting, especially in the death overs, could be highly valuable for his side.

