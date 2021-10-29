SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi, Match 10

Sporting Alfas (SPA) will lock horns with Intellectuals CC (INT) in the 10th match of the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Friday.

Sporting Alfas are currently placed in second position in the points table, having won three out of their five ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi matches. They defeated Intellectuals CC by seven wickets in their previous match. Intellectuals CC, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi standings with four wins from six matches. They defeated Madrid United by nine runs in their last outing.

SPA vs INT Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Christian Munoz-Mills, Jamshaid Ahmad, Imran Muhammad, Phill Pennick (C), Jack Perman (WK), Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker

INT XI

Ibtisam Ahmad, Husnain Akram (C), Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Javed Iqbal-I (WK), Furqan Muhammad, Nadeem Muhammad, Zia ul Qayum, Faisal Rehman, Abbas Toseef, Noman Ahmad, Hassan Askari

Match Details

SPA vs INT, Match 10, ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi

Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club is a balanced one which offers equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely bowl first, considering the good record of the chasing sides on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is 104 runs.

Today’s SPA vs INT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Iqbal-I: Iqbal is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Friday. He has smashed 139 runs in six ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi matches so far.

Batters

Jack Perman: Perman is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team. He has scored 112 runs in five matches.

Husnain Akram: Akram is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock in the upcoming match. He has scalped five wickets in the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi.

All-rounders

Waqar Ashraf: Ashraf is a genuine wicket-taker who has impressed everyone with his bowling prowess in the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi, having picked up three wickets in five matches.

Abbas Toseef: Toseef can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scalped five wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Ibtisam Ahmad: Ahmad has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi, scalping five wickets in six matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

Paul Quinlan: Quinlan is an experienced player who could play a crucial role for Sporting Alfas today. He has scored 72 runs while also scalping two wickets in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal-I (INT) - 262 points

Abbas Toseef (INT) - 226 points

Paul Quinlan (SPA) - 213 points

Jake Sunderland (INT) - 203 points

Ibtisam Ahmad (SPA) - 193 points

Important Stats for SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal-I: 139 runs in 6 matches; SR - 138.28

Abbas Toseef: 5 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 10.11

Paul Quinlan: 72 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 10.00

Jake Sunderland: 4 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 5.20

Ibtisam Ahmad: 5 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 10.42

SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi)

SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Iqbal-I, Christian Munoz-Mills, Jack Perman, Husnain Akram, Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Waqar Ashraf, Abbas Toseef, Hasan Askari, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan.

Captain: Javed Iqbal-I. Vice-captain: Jack Perman.

SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Iqbal-I, Christian Munoz-Mills, Jack Perman, Husnain Akram, Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Waqar Ashraf, Abbas Toseef, Jamshaid Ahmad, Hasan Askari, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan.

Captain: Javed Iqbal-I. Vice-captain: Christian Munoz-Mills.

