SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Spain 2021, Match 1 and 2

The Sporting Alfas will take on Intellectuals CC in the 30th match of the ECS Spain 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Thursday.

Three teams Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals CC, and Madrid United will face each other four times during the 12 matches of this competition. In ECS 2020, Sporting Alfas finished fourth and will be looking for a better result this time around.

Meanwhile, Intellectuals CC lost all of their games in the inaugural ECS tournament last year.

SPA vs INT Probable Playing XIs Today

SPA XI:

Ian Byrne, Phil Pennick, Tyler Hogan, Christian Munoz-Mills, Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Imran Muhammad, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland

INT XI:

Javed Iqbal, Zia Ul- Qayam, Shakeel Sultan Hafiz, Umair Akram, Husnain Akram, Furqan Zameer, Rahat Abbas, Muhammad Nadeem, Ibtisam Ahmad, Hassan Askari, Faisal Rehman

Match Details

SPA vs INT, ECS Spain 2021, Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: 28th October, 2021, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a batting paradise and the players with the willow will find plenty of assistance. Bowlers will need to be precise with their line and length and a score above 90 is expected to be par here.

Today’s SPA vs INT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Iqbal could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

J Perman is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play with the big shots with ease. Perman has made himself a reputation in the ECS circuit.

All-rounders

I Muhammad is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your SPA vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Ahmad is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

I Muhammad (SPA)

W Ashraf (SPA)

M Nadeem (INT)

J Perman (SPA)

R Abbas (INT)

Important stats for SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

J Perman: 315 runs and 2 wickets in ECC 2021

M Nadeem: 167 runs in ECS Alicante 2020

C Munoz Mills: 101 runs in ECC 2021

SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Iqbal, P Pennick, U Akram, J Perman, C Munoz-Mills, M Nadeem, I Muhammad, W Ashraf, D Walker, I Ahmad, J Ahmad

Captain: I Muhammad, Vice-Captain: W Ashraf

SPA vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Iqbal, P Pennick, U Akram, J Perman, R Abbas, M Nadeem, I Muhammad, W Ashraf, D Walker, I Ahmad, J Ahmad

Captain: J Perman, Vice-Captain: M Nadeem

Edited by Ritwik Kumar