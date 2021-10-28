SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10, Match 7

Sporting Alfas will be taking on the Intellectuals CC in the seventh match of the ECS T10- L’Alfas del Pi on 28th October at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club.

Sporting Alfas are in second place in the ECS T10 L'Alfas del Pi standings after winning one and losing two of their three games. They haven't got off to a good start and will aim to make a strong comeback in this match.

Intellectuals CC, on the other hand, are presently leading the ECS-T10 L'Alfas del Pi standings, having won two of their three games. They've been doing well so far and will hope to keep it up in this game.

SPA vs INT Probable Playing 11 Today

Sporting Alfas

Phil Pennick (C & WK), Tyler Hogan, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Waqar Ashraf, Imran Muhammad, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Paul Quinlan, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker.

Intellectuals CC

Husnain Akram (C), Javed Iqbal (WK), Zia UI-Qayam, Shakeel Sultan, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Nadeem, Abbas Toseef, Noman Ahmad, Ibtisam Ahmad, Hassan Askari, Faisal Rehman.

SPA vs INT Match Details

Match: Sporting Alfas vs Intellectuals CC, ECS T10- L’Alfas del Pi

Date and Time: 28th October, 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club is decent for batting. The pacers might get the ball moving initially whereas the batters will enjoy the skidding ball as it hits the bat. A total of around 110 could be great on this surface.

Today’s SPA vs INT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Iqbal: Javed is a decent option from the wicketkeeper section. He is reliable with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Jack Perman: Jack played a quick-fire 28-run knock in the first game. He is expected to deliver once again in this match.

Shakeel Sultan: Shakeel has been outstanding with the bat in the last two matches. He is a top pick for today's game.

All-Rounder

Waqar Ashraf: Waqar is a fantastic bowling all-rounder for the Alfas. He's already taken three wickets and is likely to take more in this game.

Abbas Toseef: Abbas hasn’t been much impressive so far but he is a capable player and is expected to deliver in this match.

Bowlers

Jake Sunderland: Jake had a great opening game, where he took three key wickets. He will be eager to add more to his tally in this match.

Hassan Askari: Hassan is a dependable bowler for Intellectuals. He has the ability to take crucial wickets as well as control the flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal: 162 points

Jake Sunderland: 154 points

Darren Walker: 119 points

Paul Quinlan: 118 points

Waqar Ashraf: 107 points

Important stats for SPA vs INT Dream11 prediction team

Javed Iqbal: 3 matches, 80 runs

Jake Sunderland: 3 matches, 3 wickets

Darren Walker: 3 matches, 3 wickets

Paul Quinlan: 3 matches, 27 runs, 1 wicket

Waqar Ashraf: 3 matches, 3 wickets

SPA vs INT Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs INT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Iqbal, Jack Perman, Shakeel Sultan, Waqar Ashraf, Abbas Toseef, Jake Sunderland, Hassan Askari, Darren Walker, Paul Quinlan, Husnain Akram, Furqan Zameer.

Captain: Waqar Ashraf, Vice-Captain: Abbas Toseef

SPA vs INT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Iqbal, Jack Perman, Shakeel Sultan, Waqar Ashraf, Abbas Toseef, Jake Sunderland, Hassan Askari, Darren Walker, Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper, Faisal Rehman.

Captain: Jake Sunderland, Vice-Captain: Hassan Askari

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee