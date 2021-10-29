SPA vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, Matches 9 and 12

Sporting Alfas (SPA) will take on Madrid United (MAU) twice in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Friday.

Sporting Alfas are in good form at the moment, beating Intellectuals CC and Madrid United in their last two fixtures. With three wins and two losses, they are currently second in the standings. Madrid United, meanwhile, are enduring a terrible ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi campaign. They’ve won just one of their five matches, with their sole victory coming against Sporting Alfas via Golden Ball.

SPA vs MAU Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Paul Quinlan, Phil Pennick (c), Jamie Roper, Tyler Hogan, Christian Munoz-Mills, Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland

MAU XI

Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Ittfaq Ahmed (c), Abdul Kalam Azad, Sukhi Singh (wk), Robiul Khan, Waqar Zafar-Mirza, Jahidul Islam, Joban Singh, Shazzad Hossain, Rashid Abbasi

Match Details

SPA vs MAU, ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi, Matches 9 and 12

Date and Time: 29th October, 2021, 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante has favored bowlers in recent games. On Thursday, both the pacers and spinners kept the run-flow in check and that could prove to be the case today as well.

Today’s SPA vs MAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs as well. Ahmed can also ball if required.

Batter

J Perman is a reliable batter who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, he has built a strong reputation on the ECS circuit.

All-rounder

R Khan is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your SPA vs MAU Dream11 fantasy team. Khan is Madrid United's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi.

Bowler

P Quinlan will be expected to lead the line for his side with the ball in hand. He has also been excellent on the batting front in the ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmed (MAU) – 303 points

AK Azad (MAU) – 278 points

R Khan (MAU) – 255 points

P Quinlan (SPA) – 213 points

J Sunderland (SPA) – 203 points

Important stats for SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

K Ahmed: 62 runs and 6 wickets

AK Azad: 83 runs and 4 wickets

R Khan: 101 runs and 1 wicket

P Quinlan: 72 runs and 2 wickets

J Perman: 112 runs

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi)

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ahmed, S Singh, AK Azad, J Perman, C Munoz-Mills, R Khan, W Ashraf, P Quinlan, J Sunderland, J Islam, D Walker

Captain: R Khan. Vice-captain: K Ahmed

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 L’Alfas del Pi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ahmed, J Roper, AK Azad, J Perman, C Munoz-Mills, R Khan, W Ashraf, P Quinlan, J Sunderland, J Islam, D Walker

Captain: AK Azad. Vice-captain: P Quinlan

Edited by Samya Majumdar