SPA vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10, Match 4

Sporting Alfas will be up against Madrid United in the 4th match of the ECS-T10 Spain Alfas Del Pi on 27th October at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante.

Sporting Alfas are one of the best teams in the tournament given their performance in the ECS T10 Alicante 2020, where they reached the semis. They have replicated their success this season by winning the opening game by eight wickets and will now look to continue their momentum.

Madrid United, on the other hand, emerged as champions in the ECS T10 Alicante 2020. They are expected to deliver a similar performance this season and lay their hands on the trophy once again.

SPA vs MAU Probable Playing 11 Today

Sporting Alfas

Rhys Fowler (WK), Phil Pennick (C), Tyler Hogan, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Paul Quinlan, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker.

Madrid United

Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad (C), Kashif Ahmad, Waqar Mirza, Touseef Arshad, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul (WK), Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain

Match Details

Match: SPA vs MAU, ECS-T10 Alfas Del Pi

Date and Time: 27th October 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club generally assists the batters. However, the first game of the season turned out to be a low-scoring one. Given the conditions, a total of around 100 could prove to be a challenging one.

Today’s SPA vs MAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rhys Fowler: Rhys is a decent option from the wicketkeeper section. He is a reliable batter and can also make a difference behind the stumps.

Batters

Jack Perman: Jack played a quickfire knock of 28 runs in the first game. He is expected to shine once again in this match.

Abdul Kalam Azad: Azad is a dependable batter for United. He can prove to be a key player in this match.

All-rounders

Waqar Ashraf: Waqar is a brilliant bowling all-rounder for the Alfas. He grabbed three wickets in the first encounter and is expected to perform once again.

Ittefaq Ahmed: Ittefaq is a top pick from the all-rounder’s category. He has the ability to score quick runs as well as grab crucial wickets.

Bowlers

Darren Walker: Darren was brilliant in the first game, grabbing three crucial wickets. He will be eager to add more to his tally in this match.

Robiul Khan: Robiul is a reliable bowler for United. He can grab vital wickets as well as contain the flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

Darren Walker: 109 points

Waqar Ashraf: 101 points

Jake Sunderland: 100 points

Paul Quinlan: 61 points

Jack Perman: 46 points

Important stats for SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction team

Darren Walker: 1 match, 3 wickets

Waqar Ashraf: 1 match, 3 wickets

Jake Sunderland: 1 match, 2 wickets

Jack Perman: 1 match, 28 runs

Paul Quinlan: 1 match, 1 wicket

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Today

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rhys Fowler, Hamid Abdul, Phil Pennick, Jack Perman, Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Ashraf, Ittefaq Ahmed, Shazzad Hossain, Robiul Khan, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland

Captain: Waqar Ashraf Vice-Captain: Ittefaq Ahmed

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rhys Fowler, Tyler Hogan, Rashid Abbasi, Jack Perman, Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Ashraf, Ittefaq Ahmed, Zafar Mirza, Robiul Khan, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland

Captain: Darren Walker Vice-Captain: Jack Perman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee