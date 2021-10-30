SPA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Spanish Championship Weekend T10 match - October 30th, 2021

Sporting Alfas will take on Minhaj in the season opener of the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on Saturday.

Sporting Alfas are currently taking part in the ECS Spain L'Alfas del Pi 2021 tournament. With three wins and two losses so far, they are second in the points table. Sporting Alfas will look to improve their performances in their remaining games and finish the tournament on top.

Meanwhile, Minhaj last played competitive cricket in the European Cricket Series Barcelona in November 2020. They finished the tournament in eighth spot with just two wins and six defeats. Minhaj would love to make it big this time around in the upcoming tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SPA vs MIN contest.

Jack Perman in action for Spain (Image Courtesy: Cricket Espana)

Jack Perman is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing L'Alfas del Pi 2021 tournament for Sporting Alfas with 112 runs and a strike rate of over 170. He is yet to roll his arm this season, considering his decent record with the ball as well.

#2 Yasin Javaid

Yasin Javaid was highly impressive for Minhaj at ECS Barcelona 2021 as he scalped 14 wickets in just 10 matches. Javaid is expected to lead the bowling attack for Minhaj and can be trusted as a power-play bowler to pick up wickets.

#1 Asjad Butt

Asjad Butt duirng his previous stint with Minhaj (Image Courtesy: ECN)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Asjad Butt smacked a whopping 369 runs in just nine innings for Minhaj during the previous edition of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. The onus will be on Asjad Butt to provide his team with a flying start in their season opener.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee