SPA vs MIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 1

Sporting Alfas (SPA) will take on Minhaj (MIN) in the first match of the ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Saturday.

Sporting Alfas are high on confidence as they arrive at the ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 after finishing atop the standings in the ECS L'Alfas del Pi T10. Minhaj, meanwhile, finished second in Group C of ECS T10 Barcelona. They won eight of their 10 matches, having played an amazing brand of attacking cricket.

SPA vs MIN Probable Playing 11 Today

SPA XI

Phil Pennick, Tyler Hogan, Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper, Christian Munoz-Mills

MIN XI

Khizar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Usman Mushtaq, Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Yasin Javaid, M Sheraz Arshad

Match Details

SPA vs MIN, ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 30th October, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante has favored bowlers in the last few matches. Runscoring has proved to be tough on this ground and that could once again be the case for today's fixture.

Today’s SPA vs MIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ali could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

J Perman is a reliable batter who rarely throws away his wicket. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, he has built a strong reputation on the ECS circuit.

All-rounder

K Mehmood is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your SPA vs MIN Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

J Ahmad, who is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side, should pick up a wicket or two in today's fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPA vs MIN Dream11 prediction team

K Mehmood (MIN)

W Ashraf (SPA)

J Perman (SPA)

J Iqbal (MIN)

C Munoz-Mills (SPA)

Important stats for SPA vs MIN Dream11 prediction team

J Perman: 176 runs in ECS Spain 2021

W Ashraf: 5 wickets in ECS Spain 2021

C Munoz-Mills: 75 runs and 1 wicket in ECS Spain 2021

SPA vs MIN Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend 2021)

SPA vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ali, M Riaz, J Iqbal, C Munoz-Mills, J Perman, K Mehmood, W Ashraf, A Shahzad, J Ahmad, D Walker, J Sunderland

Captain: K Mehmood. Vice-captain: W Ashraf

SPA vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ali, M Riaz, J Iqbal, C Munoz-Mills, J Perman, K Mehmood, W Ashraf, A Shahzad, J Ahmad, Y Javaid, J Sunderland

Captain: J Perman. Vice-captain: J Iqbal

Edited by Samya Majumdar