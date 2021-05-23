SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 24th, 2021

Salt Pond Breakers will take on Botanical Garden Rangers in the 19th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Monday.

The Salt Pond Breakers started their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign with two successive wins before losing three on the trot. They are currently fourth in the standings. The Salt Pond Breakers head into Monday's fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Botanical Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Vincy Premier League T10, losing six in six. The Kesrick Williams-led outfit, who are rock-bottom in the standings, lost to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 10 wickets in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Salt Pond Breakers

Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope and Cody Grant.

Botanical Garden Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams and Michael Joseph.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel.

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 19th Match

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Date and Time: 24th May, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers as the pitch is more on the slower side. While the pacers might get some swing early on with the new ball, the spinners can prove to be crucial in the middle overs. A score of 85 in the T10 format is expected to be par at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Tips - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Harper, S Sween, U Thomas, J Walters, A Thomas, S Ambris, D Hoyte, W Samuel, J Samuel, D Johnson, D Delpesche

Captain: S Ambris. Vice-captain: D Hoyte

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, U Thomas, J Walters, A Thomas, S Ambris, D Hoyte, W Samuel, J Samuel, D Johnson, D Delpesche, Z Providence

Captain: J Samuel. Vice-captain: D Johnson