SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 8

The Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on Botanical Garden Rangers (BGR) in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday.

The Salt Pond Breakers have made a strong start to their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign. With two wins from two, they are second in the points table. Botanical Garden Rangers, meanwhile, have also won their first two games and currently occupy the top spot in the standings.

SPB vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SPB XI

Delorn Johnson(c), Rickford Walker, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Anson Latchman(wk), Kensley Joseph, Atticus Browne. Daveian Barnum, Devonte McDowall

BGR XI

Wayne Harper, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Ethan Gibson, Keron Cottoy, Tijorn Pope, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edward, Kimali Williams

Match Details

SPB vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 8

Date and Time: 23rd March, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has favored the batters with minimal help on offer for the bowlers, who have to keep their lines and lengths in control to check the the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s SPB vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Joseph picked up two wickets in the last match and will be hoping to make a an impact with the bat today.

Batters

A Fletcher, who can wreak havoc at the top of the order, has scored 47 runs and taken a wicket in the Vincy Premier League T10 so far.

All-rounder

K Cottoy has done a great job with the ball, picking up three wickets in two matches. He will be an interesting player to keep an eye out for in this clash.

Bowlers

L Edward took two wickets in the last match and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

A Fletcher (BGR) – 122 points

K Cottoy (BGR) – 103 points

R Alleyne (SPB) – 95 points

L Edward (BGR) – 86 points

K Joseph (SPB) – 72 points

Important stats for SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

A Fletcher: 47 runs and 1 wicket

K Cottoy: 3 wickets

K Alleyne: 41 runs and 1 wicket

B Stapleton: 46 runs

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League T10)

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Joseph, A Fletcher, K Nedd, R Walker, K Cottoy, R Browne, W Samuel, K Alleyne, L Edward, B Stapleton, D Johnson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: K Cottoy.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Joseph, S Brown, A Fletcher, K Nedd, R Walker, K Cottoy, R Browne, K Alleyne, L Edward, B Stapleton, D Johnson.

Captain: K Alleyne. Vice-captain: K Joseph.

