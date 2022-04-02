SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match Qualifier 2

The Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on the Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) in the 2nd Qualifier match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Sunday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Gardens Botanical Rangers were defeated by La Soufriere Hikers by ten wickets in their first qualifier match. As this is their last chance to qualify for the final, they won't want to repeat the mistakes from their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Salt Pond Breakers looked impressive in the league stage, winning six of their eight matches. This match will determine who advances to the final, and both teams will give it their all.

SPB vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SPB XI

Anson Latchman (wk), Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Rickford Walker, Davian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Benninton Stapleton, Jomel Warrican, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne

BGR XI

Wayne Harper (wk), Salvan Brown, Mickel Joseph, Kenneth Dember, Ethan Gibson, Kimali Williams, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams (c), Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel

Match Details

SPB vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10, Match Qualifier 2

Date and Time: April 3, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground should help both batters and bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 96 runs.

Today's SPB vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wayne Harper: Harper has been in sensational form with the bat so far, scoring 139 runs at an average of 28.20. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kadir Nedd: Nedd is a hard-hitting batter who has performed admirably thus far, scoring 121 runs at an average of 15.12 in nine games while also being effective with the bowl. He is a must-have in your SPB vs BGR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kadeem Alleyne: Alleyne is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 195 runs while also taking eight wickets in nine matches. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Razine Browne: Browne is a quality bowler and has picked up six wickets at an average of 16.83 in nine matches. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top five best players to pick in SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Kenneth Dember (BGR) – 249 points

Salvan Browne (BGR) – 258 points

Anson Latchman (SPB) – 128 points

Rickford Walker (SPB) – 189 points

Larry Edwards (BGR) – 219 points

Important stats for SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Ryan John: 136 runs and ten wickets in nine games; batting average: 19.42

Wayne Harper: 141 runs in nine games; batting average: 28.20

Jomel Warrican: Seven wickets in five games; bowling average: 9.14

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

SPB vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Rickford Walker, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Kadeem Alleyne, Kesrick Williams, Razine Browne, Benninton Stapleton

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Ryan John

SPB vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kadir Nedd, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Kadeem Alleyne, Jomel Warrican, Razine Browne, Benninton Stapleton

Captain: Ryan John Vice-captain: Kadeem Alleyne

Edited by Ritwik Kumar