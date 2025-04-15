SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 20

The 20th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) squaring off against Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Salt Pond Breakers have won only one of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Botanical Gardens Rangers by nine wickets. Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches. They won their last game of the tournament against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 21 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 12 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won six matches each.

SPB vs BGR Match Details

The 20th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game begins at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs BGR, 20th Match

Date and Time: 16th April, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SPB vs BGR Form Guide

SPB - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

BGR - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

SPB vs BGR Probable Playing XI

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pierre, H Jackson, S Ambris, D McDonald, D Nedd, R John, R Williams, L James (wk), D Johnson, A Bobb, M Welcome

BGR Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Fletcher (wk), D Maloney, R Primus, K Cottoy, R Jeffrey, R Persaud, S Glasgow, D Cyrus, T Pope, K Dember

SPB vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 233 runs in the last six matches. L James is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Cottoy

R Pierre and K Cottoy are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Cottoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 141 runs in the last six matches. R Primus is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Jackson

S Ambris and H Jackson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Jackson will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 164 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last six matches. D McDonald is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Jeffrey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bobb and R Jeffrey Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Jeffrey will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 22 runs in the last six matches. M Welcome is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SPB vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from Botanical Gardens Rangers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 233 runs in the last six matches including a century in the last match.

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from the Salt Pond Breakers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 164 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SPB vs BGR, 20th Match

H Jackson

A Fletcher

S Ambris

R Jeffrey

K Cottoy

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: K Cottoy, R Pierre

All-rounders: K Dember, S Ambris, R John, D Cyrus, D McDonald, H Jackson

Bowlers: R Jeffrey, A Bobb

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: K Cottoy, R Primus

All-rounders: S Glasgow, S Ambris, R John, D Cyrus, D McDonald, H Jackson

Bowlers: R Jeffrey, A Bobb

