SPB vs BGR Vincy Premier League T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 20th, 2020

With five wins in eight games in the ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament, Salt Pond Breakers have had an excellent start to their campaign.

They are currently sitting atop the points table and have suffered just one loss in the tournament, with two other games ending without a result. Sunil Ambris has been in great form for the Pond Breakers in the Vincy Premier League, scoring runs at an impressive average of 39.

The Pond Breakers' opponents, Botanical Garden Rangers, have also accumulated five wins from their eight Vincy Premier League matches thus far to occupy the second spot in the points table. They’ve suffered two losses in the tournament while one match was abandoned. Hyron Shallow has been their top scorer so far in the Vincy Premier League, with 285 runs.

That makes this top-of-the-table Vincy Premier League clash an interesting one.

Vincy Premier League: Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph.

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel.

Predicted Playing-11

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (c), Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre.

Botanical Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember (c), Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Ronique Laborde.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Date: 20th November, 2020,

Time 8:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Sporting Complex was also used in the Vincy T10 League a few months ago. Given that T10 is the shortest format of the sport, the pitch is curated for explosive cricket. The track is flat and tends to assist batsmen. Bowlers will have a tough time finding their footing on this pitch, as 100+ scores have been a norm at this ground.

SPB vs BGR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Vincy Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emmanuel Stewart, Donwell Hector, Romano Pierre, Atticus Browne, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Delorn Johnson, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpeche.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-Captain: Ryan John.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emmanuel Stewart, Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Delorn Johnson, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpeche, Jeremy Layne.

Captain: Hyron Shallow. Vice-Captain: Jeremy Layne.