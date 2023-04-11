SPB vs DVE Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s VPL 2023 match - April 11th, 2023  

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) and Dark View Explorers (DVE) are set to face each other in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The SPB vs DVE match will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

The Breakers sit on top of the table with two points. They will go into the match after beating the Grenadines Divers by five runs after putting up a decent score of 99 for seven in 10 overs.

The Explorers, on the other hand, are yet to play a match. They will be looking to get off to a winning start, but the task will not be easy as the Breakers will be high on confidence after a win.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for SPB vs DVE. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Sunil Ambris (SPB) – 9 credits

West Indies Warm Up Match - Day 2

Sunil Ambris slammed 12 runs off five balls with one four and a six before Wesrick Strough dismissed him. If he gets going, it is hard to stop him, as evident with his track record. You should pick Ambris in your Dream 11 team for the SPB vs DVE match and he is capable of fetching you decent points.

#2 Kadir Nedd (SPB) – 8.5 credits

Kadir Nedd was exceptional for the Breakers in their first match of the tournament. He opened the batting for his team and scored 52 runs off 30 balls with the help of four sixes abnd two fours. He got out in the final over, but by then, he made a significant contribution. You should pick him in your team for the SPB vs DVE match.

#1 Jomel Warrican (SPB) – 9 credits

Jomel Warrican has a truckload of experience under his belt. The spinner finished with figures of 2-0-16-1 in the previous game for his team. You should pick him in your team for the upcoming SPB vs DVE match to be played on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes