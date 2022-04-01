SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Eliminator

Salt Pond Breakers will take on Dark View Explorers in the Eliminator of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

Salt Pond Breakers were unfortunate as they missed out on a chance to qualify in the top two positions on the basis of a difference in net run rate. They finished third in the standings with six wins and two losses. They had a net run rate of +1.163.

On the other hand, Dark View Explorers lost their most recent two matches but still managed to finish fourth in the standings and qualified for the playoffs. The winner of this match will play in Qualifier 2 while the loser will be knocked out of the competition.

SPB vs DVE Probable Playing 11 Today

SPB XI

Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson (c), Jomel Warrican, Daveian Barnum, Anson Latchman (wk), Atticus Browne, Ricavo Williams

DVE XI

Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (c & wk), Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Aleon Caesar, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Maxwald Edwards

Match Details

SPB vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 19

Date and Time: 1st April, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. They will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened 10-over format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches.

Today’s SPB vs DVE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L James is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He can strike the ball clean and hard and will be looking to rediscover his form in this match.

Batters

A Athanaze leads the list for the highest scorers this season. He has amassed 237 runs at an average of 29.62 and has also picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

K Alleyne is an interesting all-rounder who can prove to be an important player for his team. He has scored 179 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in the competition. He can prove to be a wonderful multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

R John is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 124 runs and has also scalped seven wickets thus far.

Bowlers

D Martin is a wonderful bowler who will be looking to strike early for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

K Alleyne (SPB) – 545 points

A Athanaze (DVE) – 495 points

R John (SPB) – 436 points

D Martin (DVE) – 314 points

L James (DVE) – 265 points

Important stats for SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

K Alleyne: 179 runs and 7 wickets

A Athanaze: 237 runs and 3 wickets

R John: 124 runs and 7 wickets

K Nedd: 99 runs

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Today

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, A Athanaze, R Pierre, K Nedd, K Alleyne, R John, S Hooper, D Browne, D Martin, S Williams, B Stapleton

Captain: K Alleyne Vice-Captain: A Athanaze

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, A Athanaze, R Pierre, A Browne, K Alleyne, R John, S Hooper, D Browne, D Martin, L Wilson, B Stapleton

Captain: R John Vice-Captain: D Martin

