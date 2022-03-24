SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 12

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

The Salt Pond Breakers have been in mesmerizing form in the Vincy Premier League T10, winning three in three. They are currently second in the standings with six points. Dark View Explorers, meanwhile, have won just one of their three matches and are fifth in the table with two points.

SPB vs DVE Probable Playing 11 Today

SPB XI

Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson (c), Kensley Joseph, Daveian Barnum, Anson Latchman (wk), Atticus Browne, Devonte McDowal

DVE XI

Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c & wk), Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Urnel Thomas, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson

Match Details

SPB vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 12

Date and Time: 24th March, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has proved to be a belter with minimal help on offer for the bowlers, who have to keep their line and length in control to check the the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s SPB vs DVE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, K Joseph has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.

Batters

A Athanaze has been in wonderful form for Dark View Explorers, smashing 127 runs at a strike rate of 218.97. He also has two wickets to his name.

K Nedd was in destructive form in the previous match against the Botanical Garden Rangers, scoring 63 runs off just 31 deliveries.

All-rounder

D Browne has taken three wickets in the last two matches. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

K Alleyne, who has three wickets to his name, is a capable lower-order batter as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

A Athanaze (DVE) – 278 points

K Joseph (SPB) – 190 points

K Alleyne (SPB) – 154 points

K Nedd (SPB) – 142 points

B Stapleton (SPB) – 112 points

Important stats for SPB vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

A Athanaze: 127 runs and 2 wickets

K Joseph: 5 wickets

K Nedd: 77 runs

S Hooper: 26 runs

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League T10)

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Joseph, A Athanaze, K Nedd, R Pierre, D Browne, S Hooper, D Greaves, K Alleyne, B Stapleton, R John, L Wilson.

Captain: A Athanaze. Vice-captain: K Alleyne.

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Joseph, A Athanaze, K Nedd, R Pierre, A Browne, D Browne, S Hooper, D Greaves, K Alleyne, B Stapleton, R John.

Captain: K Nedd. Vice-captain: K Joseph.

Edited by Samya Majumdar