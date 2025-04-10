SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) squaring off against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Salt Pond Breakers have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Grenadines Divers by 14 runs. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They won their last match against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 13 runs.

These two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Salt Pond Breakers have won all the matches.

SPB vs DVE Match Details

The 7th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs DVE, 7th Match

Date and Time: April 10, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers, where a total of 236 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SPB vs DVE Form Guide

SPB - L L

DVE - W W

SPB vs DVE Probable Playing XI

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

H Jackson, R Walker, D Nedd, D McDonald, L James (wk), R Pierre, R Williams, D Barnum, D Johnson, A Bobb, M Welcome

DVE Playing XI

No injury updates

J Carter, E Gibson, O Pienaar, K Smith, S Hooper, B Stapleton, T Harry (wk), K Williams, S Williams, T Matthews, J Edwards

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L James

L James is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. T Harry is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Carter

E Gibson and J Carter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Carter is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. B Stapleton is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

O Pienaar

O Pienaar and K Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. O Pienaar will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 47 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. H Jackson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Johnson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Williams and D Johnson. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Johnson will complete his quota of overs in today's match. D Nedd is another good bowler for today's match.

SPB vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

O Pienaar

O Pienaar is one of the most crucial picks from Dark View Explorers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 47 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

K Smith

K Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the Salt Pond Breakers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 25 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SPB vs DVE, 7th Match

O Pienaar

J Carter

B Stapleton

K Smith

H Jackson

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L James

Batters: J Carter, E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, S Hooper, D McDonald, H Jackson

Bowlers: D Johnson, D Nedd

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L James

Batters: J Carter, R Pierre, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, S Hooper, D McDonald, H Jackson

Bowlers: K Williams, M Welcome

