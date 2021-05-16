SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 16, 2021

Salt Pond Breakers will be squaring off against Grenadines Divers in the fourth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday.

The Salt Pond Breakers were phenomenal last season, finishing the league stage as table-toppers with five wins from eight matches. But they failed to step up in the summit clash against La Soufriere Hikers and had to be satisfied with the runners-up tag. The Breakers have the highest win ratio in the Vincy Premier League T10 and were champions in the inaugural edition.

Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, had a dismal Vincy Premier League T10 campaign last time around, finishing bottom of the points table with only two wins from eight matches. The Divers heavily rely on their batting department to post big totals. But Asif Hooper and co. will have to fare better on the bowling front if they want to go deep in the Vincy Premier League T10.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween (WK), Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Andrew Thomas, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Tijourn Pope, Sheldon Hooper, Jevon Samuels, Oziko Williams and Kensley Joseph.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry, Romario Grant (WK), Bracie Browne, Davium Barnum, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Jarrell Edwards, Javed Williams, Kenson Dalzell and Wesrick Strough.

Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween (WK), Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Andrew Thomas, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Tijourn Pope, Sheldon Hooper, Jevon Samuels.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry, Romario Grant (WK), Bracie Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Jarrell Edwards, Kenson Dalzell.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, Match 4

Date & Time: 16th May 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground favored the bowlers on the opening day. While the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The batsmen will find it difficult to play big shots due to the sluggish nature of the pitch. Both teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss and post a healthy total on the board.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SPB vs GRD)

SPB vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Sunil Ambris, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuels, Razine Browne, Kenson Dalzell.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Shem Browne, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Tijourn Pope, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Razine Browne.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Shem Browne.