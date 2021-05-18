SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 match - May 19, 2021

In the ninth match of the Vincy T10 tournament, the Salt Pond Breakers will take on the Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday.

The Salt Pond Breakers have been in good form and have won both their games played so far. They are currently in second spot in the points table and will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Strikers.

On the other hand, Fort Charlotte Strikers have had mixed results so far, with one win and one defeat in the competition.

The Strikers started the tournament on a losing note against La Soufriere Hikers but won against Botanical Gardens Rangers in their second game. They will look to aim for a better spot on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (c), Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Andrew Thomas, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Kensley Joseph, Sheldon Hooper, Jevon Samuel

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe (c), Leshawn Lewis, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Match 9

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground

Date and Time (IST): May 19, 9:00 PM

Pitch report

In the most recent game, the Salt Pond Breakers read the pitch perfectly and went for their shots cleverly without losing momentum at any point of the game. They were decent enough with the ball as well, picking up all 10 wickets.

Both teams would love to bat first and will aim to dominate the opposition right from the word go. Anything in excess of 100 would be a good score.

Vincy T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SPB vs FCS)

SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Seon Sween, Andrew Thomas, Gidron Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte, Sealroy Williams, Jevon Samuel, Jeremy Layne, Delorn Johnson, Ray Jordan

Captain: Sunil Ambris Vice-captain: Sealroy Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casmus Hackshaw, Andrew Thomas, Miles Bascombe, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte, Sealroy Williams, Jevon Samuel, Jeremy Layne, Delorn Johnson, Rasheed Fredericks

Captain: Miles Bascombe Vice-captain: Denson Hoyte