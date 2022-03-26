SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 16

Salt Pond Breakers will take on Grenadines Divers in the 16th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

Salt Pond Breakers have been in irresistible form in Vincy Premier League T10 this season. They have won all of their five matches so far and are on top of the table. Grenadines Divers have also played five matches this season where they have won two matches. They are fourth in the table.

SPB vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

SPB XI

Delorn Johnson(c), Rickford Walker, Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Anson Latchman(wk), Atticus Browne, Daveian Barnum, Devonte McDowall

GRD XI

Asif Hooper(c), Imran Joseph, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Hyron Shallow(wk), Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Vedol Edwards

Match Details

SPB vs GRD, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 16

Date and Time: 27th March, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. Batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened 10-over format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches.

Today’s SPB vs GRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Shallow is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He can strike the ball clean and hard and will be looking to rediscover his form in this match.

Batters

K Nedd is a wonderful batter who has been on top of his game. He has smashed 98 runs in the competition so far.

All-rounders

A Hooper is one of the best players from both camps and he will be expected to impose his authority in this match too. Hooper has scored 69 runs and has also picked up three wickets and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your SPB vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

K Alleyne is capable of taking on the opposition with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 85 runs so far and has also taken three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

A Hooper (GRD) – 246 points

K Alleyne (SPB) – 244 points

I Joseph (GRD) – 197 points

W Strough (SPB) – 189 points

R John (SPB) – 184 points

Important stats for SPB vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

A Hooper: 69 runs and 3 wickets

K Alleyne: 85 runs and 3 wickets

I Joseph: 49 runs and 3 wickets

K Nedd: 98 runs

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Shallow, K Nedd, R Cato, S Browne, A Hooper, K Abraham, K Alleyne, I Joseph, W Strough, R John, B Stapleton

Captain: A Hooper, Vice-Captain: K Alleyne

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Shallow, K Nedd, R Cato, S Browne, D Barnum, A Hooper, K Abraham, K Alleyne, I Joseph, W Strough, R John

Captain: K Nedd, Vice-Captain: I Joseph

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee