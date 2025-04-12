SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) squaring off against Grenadines Divers (GRD) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Grenadines Divers have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match against Botanical Gardens Rangers by 19 runs. Meanwhile, Salt Pond Breakers have secured only a solitary victory in four appearances.

These two teams have played eight head-to-head matches. Salt Pond Breakers have won one match while Grenadines Divers have won seven matches.

SPB vs GRD Match Details

The 12th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs GRD, 12th Match

Date and Time: 12th April 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played here was between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SPB vs GRD Form Guide

SPB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

GRD - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

SPB vs GRD Probable Playing XI

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

H Jackson, R Walker, D Nedd, D McDonald, L James (wk), R Pierre, R Williams, D Barnum, D Johnson, A Bobb, M Welcome

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Brown (wk), R Williams, D Greaves, A Hooper, S Rambaran, M Small, J Ifil, O McCoy, R Richards, D Hoyte, W Strough

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brown

S Brown is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and don the gloves for his team. He has smashed 92 runs in the last four matches. L James is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Pierre

R Pierre and D Greaves are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Pierre is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has smashed 64 runs in the last four matches. R Walker is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Jackson

A Hooper and J Jackson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Jackson will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 129 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. R Williams is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

O McCoy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O McCoy and A Bobb. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 25 runs in the last four matches. D Nedd is another good bowler for today's match.

SPB vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from Salt Pond Breakers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 129 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

O McCoy

O McCoy is one of the most crucial picks from the Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 25 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SPB vs GRD, 12th Match

A Hooper

H Jackson

O McCoy

R Williams

S Rambaran

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brown

Batters: D Greaves, R Pierre, R Walker

All-rounders: H Jackson, R Williams, A Hopper, S Rambaran

Bowlers: D Nedd, O McCoy, A Bobb

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brown

Batters: D Greaves

All-rounders: H Jackson, R Williams, A Hopper, S Rambaran, D McDonald, J Ifil

Bowlers: M Welcome, O McCoy, A Bobb

