SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) square off against the Grenadine Divers (GRD) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Tuesday, April 18.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

SPB have played five matches in the tournament and managed to win three of them, losing the other two. They are currently at number three in the points table and will be looking to maintain their position in the top half of the table with a win in this match.

GD have had a nightmarish start to the tournament, losing all five of their matches. They will look to win this match in order to get off the mark in the points tally and restore a bit of sanity to their campaign.

SPB vs GRD Match Details

The 17th game of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 18 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, commencing at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SPB vs GRD, Match 17

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

SPB vs GRD, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale ground will be difficult for the bowlers. The wicket offers good bounce and pace, which will encourage batters to play their shots from the very beginning of their innings.

SPB vs GRD Probable Playing XIs

SPB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SPB Probable Playing XI

S Sween, S Ambris, K Nedd, D Barnum, D Johnson, K Alleyne, R John, R Williams, J Warrican, R Frederick, and J Layne.

GRD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GRD Probable Playing XI

C Walton, C Hackshaw, R Thomas, A Hooper, R Richards, D Browne, R Williams, W Strough, R Browne, B Stapleton, and R Bibby.

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Walton

Walton is an explosive batter and is also very good behind the stumps. He has been consistent in this tournament and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Sunil Ambris

Sunil Ambris is a stable top-order batter who can bat for a long time for his team. He looks like the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

D Johnson

Johnson could be a very effective all-rounder, picking up valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best pick from this category for this match.

Bowler

W Strough

Strough has been in good form with the ball. He can pick up wickets in crucial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SPB vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

R John

John is an important contributor for his team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in either innings and that makes him a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Browne

Browne can score runs for his team and also pick up important wickets. He can be a very good points multiplies if selected as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SPB vs GRD, Match 17

C Walton

S Ambris

D Johnson

R John

D Browne

SPB vs GRD, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who complete their quota of overs and bat in the top order will be good picks for the match.

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head Team

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: C Walton, S Sween

Batters: S Ambris, K Nedd

All-rounders: D Johnson, R John, A Hooper, R Richards, D Browne

Bowlers: J Warrican, W Strough

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Grand League Team

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: C Walton, S Sween

Batters: S Ambris, K Nedd

All-rounders: D Johnson, R John, A Hooper, R Richards, D Browne

Bowlers: J Warrican, W Strough

