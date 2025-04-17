SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 24

The 24th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) squaring off against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday, April 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Salt Pond Breakers have won only two of their last seven matches. They won their last match against Botanical Gardens Rangers by 7 wickets. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won six of their last seven matches. They won their last match of the season against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 2 wickets.

The two teams have played 11 head-to-head matches. Salt Pond Breakers have won four matches while La Soufriere Hikers have won seven.

SPB vs LSH Match Details

The 24th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 18 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game will begin at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs LSH, 24th Match

Date and Time: 18th April, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and La Soufriere Hikers, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SPB vs LSH Form Guide

SPB - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

LSH - Won 6 of their last 7 matche

SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XI

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pierre, H Jackson, S Ambris, D McDonald, D Nedd, R John, R Williams, L James (wk), D Johnson, A Bobb, M Welcome

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Walters

J Walters is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 159 runs in the last seven matches. L James is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J St. Paul

R Pierre and J St. Paul are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J St. Paul is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the middle order for his team. He has smashed 68 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last seven matches. D Gregg is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

D Charles

D Charles and H Jackson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Charles will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 247 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last seven matches. D Douglas is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Williams

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Williams and A Bobb. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Williams will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last seven matches. O Matthews is another good bowler pick for today's match.

SPB vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

D Charles

D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from La Soufriere Hikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 247 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last seven matches.

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from the Salt Pond Breakers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. has smashed 189 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for SPB vs LSH, 24th Match

H Jackson

S Ambris

D McDonald

D Douglas

D Charles

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Walters

Batters: R Pierre, J St. Paul

All-rounders: D Charles, D Douglas, O Lewis, D McDonald, S Ambris, H Jackson

Bowlers: R Williams, A Bobb

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Walters

Batters: J St. Paul

All-rounders: D Charles, D Douglas, O Lewis, D McDonald, S Ambris, H Jackson, R John

Bowlers: R Williams, O Matthews

