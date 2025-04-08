SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) squaring off against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Salt Pond Breakers have a lot of good batters and all-rounders who can be crucial in today's match. La Soufriere Hikers, too, have a strong squad with a perfect balance of bowlers and batters.

These two teams have played 10 head-to-head matches. Salt Pond Breakers won four matches while La Soufriere Hikers have won six matches.

SPB vs LSH Match Details

The 4th match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 9 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPB vs LSH, 4th Match

Date and Time: April 9, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SPB vs LSH Form Guide

SPB - Will be playing their first match

LSH - Will be playing their first match

SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XI

SPB Playing XI

No injury updates

L James (wk), R Pierre, R Walker, O Williams, D Barnum, S Ambris, R John, D McDonald, D Johnson, D Nedd, A Bobb

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Williams

D Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. J Walters is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J St. Paul

R Pierre and J St. Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J St. Paul is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. R Walker is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Douglas

S Ambris and D Douglas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Douglas will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. R John is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Johnson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Tyson and D Johnson. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Johnson will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. D Nedd is another good bowler for today's match.

SPB vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

D Douglas

D Douglas is one of the most crucial picks from La Soufriere Hikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He can smash the ball out of boundary rope easily.

S Ambris

S Ambris is one of the most crucial picks from the Salt Pond Breakers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SPB vs LSH, 4th Match

S Ambris

D Douglas

D Johnson

R John

J St. Paul

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, J Walters

Batters: J St. Paul, R Pierre, R Walker

All-rounders: D Douglas, S Ambris, R John

Bowlers: D Nedd, D Johnson, G Tyson

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Batters: J St. Paul, R Pierre

All-rounders: D Douglas, S Ambris, R John, O Lewis, D McDonald, D Charles

Bowlers: D Johnson, G Tyson

