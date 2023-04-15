SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at Arnos Vale Ground on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs LSH Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report.

The Salt Pond Breakers are having an impressive run in the tournament, having won three of their last four matches. They will look to get back to winning ways after losing to the Botanical Gardens Rangers in their previous game.

Meanwhile, La Soufriere Hikers are coming off a two-run victory over Grenadine Divers. The likes of Desron Maloney and Ryan Williams have performed brilliantly for them and will look to continue their winning streak in upcoming games.

SPB vs LSH Match Details

The 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 16 at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SPB vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

SPB vs LSH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers can get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 games (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 101

SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XIs for today's match

SPB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SPB Probable Playing XI

Sunil Ambris (&wk), Kadir Nedd, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Jomel Warrican, Jeremy Layne, Rasheed Fredericks, Seon Sween, Daveian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson

LSH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LSH Probable Playing XI

Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Larry Edwards, Othneil Lewis, Reshawn Lewis (wk), Jahiel Walters, Andre Hunte, Rayan Williams, Urnel Thomas, Jeremy Haywood

Today’s SPB vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Seon Sween (45 runs in 4 matches)

Sween has not looked impressive, scoring only 45 runs at an average of 15.00 in four games. Given his ability, he is a good batter who can score a lot of runs in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Kadir Nedd (62 runs in 4 matches)

Nedd has been SPB's best player of the tournament, impressing with the bat. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 16.00 in four games. He should make a good addition to your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team given his batting prowess.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kadeem Alleyne (61 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches)

Kadeem Alleyne is an experienced all-rounder for his team. He has picked up four wickets in four matches and has proved to be a useful batter in the lower order, scoring 61 runs. He could be a valuable pick for your SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jomel Warrican (Three wickets in four matches)

Jomel Warrican has been the standout bowler in the tournament, picking up three wickets in four matches. With the conditions also suiting him perfectly, he is a good addition to your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team.

SPB vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

Delorn Johnson

Delorn Johnson has been in excellent form in the tournament, taking one wicket in four matches. He has also scored 92 runs. With form on his side and the format suiting him, he is a good option for captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team.

Jonathan Carter

Carter has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 120 runs at an average of 60.00 in three matches. With the all-rounder due to shine with the ball, he is the ideal choice to captain or vice-captain your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team.

Five must-picks for SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Davian Barnum

Ricavo Williams

Jahiel Walters

Andre Hunte

Delorn Johnson

SPB vs LSH Match Expert Tips 13th match

Ryan John is a talented bowling all-rounder who has done well for his team, scoring 44 runs and taking four wickets in four games. That makes him an excellent pick for your SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy team.

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

SPB vs LSH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: R Lewis

Batters: Sunil Ambris, D Maloney, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, D Johnson, Ryan John, D Douglas, K Alleyne

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, A Hunte

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

SPB vs LSH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Sween

Batters: Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, D Johnson, Ryan John, D Douglas, K Alleyne, O Lewis

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, A Hunte

