SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at Arnos Vale Ground on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SPB vs LSH Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report.
The Salt Pond Breakers are having an impressive run in the tournament, having won three of their last four matches. They will look to get back to winning ways after losing to the Botanical Gardens Rangers in their previous game.
Meanwhile, La Soufriere Hikers are coming off a two-run victory over Grenadine Divers. The likes of Desron Maloney and Ryan Williams have performed brilliantly for them and will look to continue their winning streak in upcoming games.
SPB vs LSH Match Details
The 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 16 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.
Match: SPB vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13
Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 12.00 am IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent
SPB vs LSH Pitch Report
The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers can get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be a par score.
Last 5 games (this tournament)
Matches won by team batting first: 1
Matches won by team bowling first: 4
Average first innings score: 99
Average second innings score: 101
SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XIs for today's match
SPB Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
SPB Probable Playing XI
Sunil Ambris (&wk), Kadir Nedd, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Jomel Warrican, Jeremy Layne, Rasheed Fredericks, Seon Sween, Daveian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson
LSH Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
LSH Probable Playing XI
Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Larry Edwards, Othneil Lewis, Reshawn Lewis (wk), Jahiel Walters, Andre Hunte, Rayan Williams, Urnel Thomas, Jeremy Haywood
Today’s SPB vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Seon Sween (45 runs in 4 matches)
Sween has not looked impressive, scoring only 45 runs at an average of 15.00 in four games. Given his ability, he is a good batter who can score a lot of runs in this game.
Top Batter Pick
Kadir Nedd (62 runs in 4 matches)
Nedd has been SPB's best player of the tournament, impressing with the bat. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 16.00 in four games. He should make a good addition to your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team given his batting prowess.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kadeem Alleyne (61 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches)
Kadeem Alleyne is an experienced all-rounder for his team. He has picked up four wickets in four matches and has proved to be a useful batter in the lower order, scoring 61 runs. He could be a valuable pick for your SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Jomel Warrican (Three wickets in four matches)
Jomel Warrican has been the standout bowler in the tournament, picking up three wickets in four matches. With the conditions also suiting him perfectly, he is a good addition to your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team.
SPB vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices
Delorn Johnson
Delorn Johnson has been in excellent form in the tournament, taking one wicket in four matches. He has also scored 92 runs. With form on his side and the format suiting him, he is a good option for captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team.
Jonathan Carter
Carter has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 120 runs at an average of 60.00 in three matches. With the all-rounder due to shine with the ball, he is the ideal choice to captain or vice-captain your SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction team.
Five must-picks for SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Davian Barnum
Ricavo Williams
Jahiel Walters
Andre Hunte
Delorn Johnson
SPB vs LSH Match Expert Tips 13th match
Ryan John is a talented bowling all-rounder who has done well for his team, scoring 44 runs and taking four wickets in four games. That makes him an excellent pick for your SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy team.
SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: R Lewis
Batters: Sunil Ambris, D Maloney, Kadir Nedd
All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, D Johnson, Ryan John, D Douglas, K Alleyne
Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, A Hunte
SPB vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Sween
Batters: Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd
All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, D Johnson, Ryan John, D Douglas, K Alleyne, O Lewis
Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, A Hunte
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.