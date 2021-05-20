SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 20, 2021

Last season's finalists, Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, will lock horns in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

The Salt Pond Breakers have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. They lost to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by just three runs in their last outing. The Breakers will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and returning to winning ways.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won three in three and are currently atop the standings. They won their previous game against Botanical Gardens Rangers by six wickets. The Hikers will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the Vincy Premier League T10.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough.

Match Details

Match: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 12, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 20th May 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. As the wicket is not expected to change much during the game, both teams should look to chase upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SPB vs LSH)

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Seon Sween, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Kemron Strough, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Sunil Ambris.