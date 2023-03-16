SPC vs BEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Match 25

Saipem (SPC) will take on Big Easy XI (BEI) in the 25th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAI vs BEI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Saipem have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win one of their matches while losing the other one. Saipem are currently third in Group B of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Big Easy XI lost both of their matches in the tournament. They are placed fifth in the points table. Big Easy XI will be looking to win this match and get off the mark in the points tally.

SPC vs BEI Match Details, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

The 25th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 16 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SPC vs BEI, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Match 25

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

SPC vs BEI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been very good for batting. The batters will enjoy the surface and a high-scoring encounter can be expected.

SPC vs BEI probable playing XIs for today’s match

Saipem Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Saipem Probable Playing XI

Ansal Nazzar (wk), Saddam Mulla, Fahimuddin Shareef, Prabosh Lal, Arjun Vadakke, Nichel Prakash, Sanket Varathappan, Pramod Varghese, Naser Firfire, Rajeesh Murali, and Venkata Babu.

Big Easy XI Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Big Easy XI Probable Playing XI

Hamid Khan, Renil Raj (c), Sibtain Raja Shah, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Faraz Afzal Muhammad, Badar Khalid, Naiju Devassy Kutty (wk), Abdul Rehman, Rudrash Panchal, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, and Nawaz Khan.

SPC vs BEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naiju Devassy Kutty

Naiju Davassy Kutty will be batting in the middle-order and has the ability to play with positive intent right from the start. Kutty is also very good behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Ansal Nazzar

Ansal Nazzar has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He bats in the top order and has the ability to get his team off to good starts. Nazzar will be the best pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Sanker Varathappan

Sanker Varathappan has been in good form with both bat and ball in this tournament. His average of 123 fantasy points per game speaks volumes about his performance. Varathappan will be the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

Abdul Rehman

Abdul Rehman has been lethal with his pace in this tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at vital stages makes Rehman the best bowler pick for the match.

SPC vs BEI Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Sanker Varathappan

Sanker Varathappan has been in great all-round form this tournament. He is making valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball. Varathappan will be a very safe pick as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

Faraz Afzal Muhammad

Faraaz Afzal Muhammad has been very effective with both the bat and the ball for his team. His ability to contribute during both innings of the match makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SPC vs BEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

N D Kutty

Ansal Nazzar

Sanker Varathappan

Abdul Rehman

Faraz Afzal Muhammad

SPC vs BEI match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can play the power game will be good picks for the match.

SPC vs BEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Devassy Kutty

Batters: A V Nazzar, P Lal, A Ullah, H Mirwas

All-rounders: Sanker Varathappan, S Raza Shah, F Afzal

Bowlers: A Rehman, R Murali, R Panchal

SPC vs BEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Devassy Kutty

Batters: A V Nazzar, P Lal, A Ullah, H Mirwas

All-rounders: Sanker Varathappan, S Raza Shah, F Afzal

Bowlers: A Rehman, R Murali, R Panchal

