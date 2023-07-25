SPC vs COH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait Kerala PL T20 match – July 25, 2023

The Saipem Calicut are all set to take on the Cochin Hurricanes in the second match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 competition on July 25 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground.

Both teams will be looking to get off to a rollicking start and make an impression early on in the tournament. As per the league format, each team will play the other side in their group once in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

As we gear up for this high-octane battle, let us take a peek at the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your SPC vs COH Dream11 match.

#3 Rasheed Ismail (COH) - 7.5 credits

Rasheed is a highly skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has an impressive batting record in T20 cricket. He has scored 256 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.6, which includes his best score of 63. Besides, he also has a formidable strike rate of just a touch under 125.

With exceptional glovework skills behind the stumps, Rasheed can be a reliable asset for any side. He can certainly be a game-changer and should feature in your SPC vs COH Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Nishad Abdulla (COH) - 8.5 credits

Nishad is a very fine all-rounder who possesses a very decent track record. He averages 22 with the bat and has a monstrous strike rate of 177 with 13 fours and six maximums to his name. And with the ball, he averages 12 and has a jaw-dropping strike rate of just six.

With such formidable figures to his name, he should most certainly feature in your SPC vs COH Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Shiraz Khan Shereef (SPC) - 8 credits

Shiraz is a crafty leg-spin bowling all-rounder who averages 21.07 with the bat and has a decent strike rate of 116.59. He holds the best individual score of 50* in T20I. Besides, he has picked up 16 wickets in this format at a strike rate of 32.6, which includes his best figures of 3/8

Shiraz can dismantle any opposition away with his robust all-round abilities. He should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your SPC vs COH Dream11 match.

