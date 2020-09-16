SPC vs EXC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 17th, 2020

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Capelle League pits Sparta Cricket 1888 against Excelsior 20 in Capelle.

Sparta Cricket had a decent opening day with three wins in three games. Although they tried to tinker around with their side, they were able to post scores above 100 with relative ease.

Their opponents, Excelsior 20, also started their campaign with a decent win against Voorburg. Despite being restricted to just 108, Excelsior 20 put in a spirited bowling performance to come away with the victory in the end.

Although both teams are in the running for a top-two finish, one would fancy Sparta Cricket's chances, especially with the presence of former Dutch cricketer Mudassar Bukhari.

However, Excelsior 20 have already shown that they are no pushovers and should give the favourites a run for their money in what promises to be a great contest.

Squads to choose from

Sparta Cricket 1888

Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

Excelsior 20

Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

Predicted Playing XI

Sparta Cricket 1888

V Singh, M Ahmad, M Bhukari, T de Kok, F Iqbal, M Latif, M Singh, D Umar, M Hoornweg, J Snoep and P Singh

Excelsior 20

M Schewe, J Kroesen, R Zeggers, L Ingram, U Baker, J Schoonheim, T Heggelman, R van Troost, N Etman, S Bhatti and S Yakub

Match Details

Match: Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20

Date: 17th September 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards with there being no room for error for the bowlers. With there being little help on offer for them, the pacers have reverted to changes of pace more often than not.

The batsmen will look to take the spinners on, who will be tempted to flight the ball in the hope of getting a wicket or two. 100 is a bare minimum at this venue with batting first being the ideal choice on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPC vs EXC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T de Kok, M Ahmad, F Iqbal, R Zeggers, M Bukhari, J Schoonheim, L Ingram, M Singh, M Hoornweg, R van Troost and T Heggelman

Captain: M Bukhari, Vice-Captain: M Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T de Kok, M Ahmad, M Latif, R Zeggers, M Bukhari, J Schoonheim, L Ingram, M Singh, J Snoep, R van Troost and T Heggelman

Captain: M Ahmad, Vice-Captain: L Ingram