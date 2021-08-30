SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Capelle T10 2021, Match 3 and 5

Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on SV Kampong Cricket in the third and fifth matches of the ECS Capelle T10 2021 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Monday.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are the defending champions in the tournament. Musa Ahmed was outstanding with the bat last year, and look to make a big impact this year as well. Meanwhile, SV Kampong Cricket will be playing their first match of the tournament today. They finished third last year by winning the Bronze Final.

SPC vs KAM Probable Playing 11s

SPC XI

Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep (c), Garnett Tarr (wk), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh.

KAM XI

Usman Malik (c), Ratha Alphonse (wk), Adrian Verbeek, Shaheryar Butt, Raja Saqlain Ali, Pierre Jacod, Bilal Saleem, Rana Bilal Siddique, Tushar Bhakre, Abdul Waqas Qadir, Vikram Chaturvedi.

Match Details

Match: SPC vs KAM, 3rd and 5th Matches, ECS Capelle T10 2021.

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here, so the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s SPC vs KAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Tarr could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs. He scored a half-century in the first match, an innings that included three fours and six sixes.

Batters

Musa Ahmad had a quiet start to his campaign, scoring 14 runs in the first match. He had a dream campaign last year, scoring 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.33. He also chalked up a century.

All-rounders

A Dutt played for Voorgburg Cricket Club last year, scoring 147 runs and picking up a wicket.

Bowlers

T Bhakre is expected to lead the attack for his side.

Five best players to pick in SPC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

M Ahmad (SPC) – 26 points.

A Dutt (SPC) – 28 points.

G Tarr (SPC) – 54 points.

AW Qadir (KAM) - NA.

M Bukhari (SPC) - NA.

Key stats for SPC vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

G Tarr: 54 runs.

A Dutt: 13 runs.

M Ahmad: 14 runs.

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Prediction

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Tarr, S Butt, M Ahmad, A W Qadir, V Chaturvedi, A Dutt, V Singh, M Bukhari, T Bhakre, R B Siddique, M Hoornweg.

Captain: G Tarr. Vice-Captain: A Dutt.

SPC vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Tarr, M Ahmad, A W Qadir, V Chaturvedi, A Dutt, V Singh, M Bukhari, T Bhakre, R B Siddique, M Hoornweg, U Saleem.

Captain: M Bukhari. Vice-Captain: M Ahmad.

Edited by Bhargav