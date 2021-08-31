SPC vs LIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Capelle T10 2021, Match 8 and 10

Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Liege in the eighth and 10th match of the ECS Capelle T10 2021 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday.
Sparta Cricket 1888 are the defending champions in the tournament and will be ready for yet another season of adventure and thrill. They played like champions on the first day as well and won all three matches.
With six points, they comfortably lead the table. Meanwhile, Liege will be playing their first two matches in the tournament against Sparta 1888.
SPC vs LIE Probable Playing 11 Today
SPC XI
Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep (c), Garnett Tarr (wk), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh
LIE XI
Umair Butt (c), Sultan Ali, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Muneeb, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Adnan Razzaq, Shafiullah Zakhel, Harman Singh, Ikramullah Naser, Ali Hassan Ghuman
Match Details
SPC vs LIE, 8th and 10th Match, ECS Capelle T10 2021
Date and Time: 31st August, 2021, 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
Pitch Report
The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.
Today’s SPC vs LIE Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
G Tarr could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He scored a half century in the first match and his innings included three fours and six sixes! Tarr has 169 runs to his name at an average of 56.33 and at a strike rate of 301.78 after three games!
Batters
Musa Ahmad had a dream campaign last year, scoring 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.33. He had also chalked up a century. He has scored 52 runs in three matches.
All-rounders
A Dutt played for Voorgburg Cricket Club last year. He scored 147 runs and picked up a wicket last year. He has scored 36 runs in three matches this time around.
Bowlers
PSD Sachdeva is expected to lead the line for his side. He can prove to be lethal with the ball.
Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs LIE Dream11 prediction team
G Tarr (SPC) – 360 points
S Ahmad (SPC) – 204 points
S Yaqub (SPC) – 150 points
M Ahmad (SPC) – 99 points
A Dutt (SPC) – 73 points
Important stats for SPC vs LIE Dream11 prediction team
G Tarr: 169 runs
S Ahmad: 2 wickets
S Yaqub: 4 wickets
M Ahmad: 52 runs
A Dutt: 36 runs
SPC vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Tarr, P Balwantsingh, M Ahmad, I Naser, H Singh, S Ahmad, S Yaqub, A Dutt, PSD Sachdeva, S Zakhel, S Kalim
Captain: G Tarr, Vice-Captain: S Yaqub
Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Tarr, P Balwantsingh, M Ahmad, H Singh, S Ahmad, S Yaqub, U Butt, A Dutt, PSD Sachdeva, S Zakhel, S Kalim
Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: M Ahmad