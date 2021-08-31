SPC vs LIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Capelle T10 2021, Match 8 and 10

Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Liege in the eighth and 10th match of the ECS Capelle T10 2021 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are the defending champions in the tournament and will be ready for yet another season of adventure and thrill. They played like champions on the first day as well and won all three matches.

With six points, they comfortably lead the table. Meanwhile, Liege will be playing their first two matches in the tournament against Sparta 1888.

SPC vs LIE Probable Playing 11 Today

SPC XI

Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep (c), Garnett Tarr (wk), Danish Umar, Salman Yaqub, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh

LIE XI

Umair Butt (c), Sultan Ali, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Muneeb, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Adnan Razzaq, Shafiullah Zakhel, Harman Singh, Ikramullah Naser, Ali Hassan Ghuman

Match Details

SPC vs LIE, 8th and 10th Match, ECS Capelle T10 2021

Date and Time: 31st August, 2021, 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s SPC vs LIE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Tarr could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He scored a half century in the first match and his innings included three fours and six sixes! Tarr has 169 runs to his name at an average of 56.33 and at a strike rate of 301.78 after three games!

Batters

Musa Ahmad had a dream campaign last year, scoring 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.33. He had also chalked up a century. He has scored 52 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

A Dutt played for Voorgburg Cricket Club last year. He scored 147 runs and picked up a wicket last year. He has scored 36 runs in three matches this time around.

Bowlers

PSD Sachdeva is expected to lead the line for his side. He can prove to be lethal with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs LIE Dream11 prediction team

G Tarr (SPC) – 360 points

S Ahmad (SPC) – 204 points

S Yaqub (SPC) – 150 points

M Ahmad (SPC) – 99 points

A Dutt (SPC) – 73 points

Important stats for SPC vs LIE Dream11 prediction team

G Tarr: 169 runs

S Ahmad: 2 wickets

S Yaqub: 4 wickets

M Ahmad: 52 runs

A Dutt: 36 runs

SPC vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Today

SPC vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Tarr, P Balwantsingh, M Ahmad, I Naser, H Singh, S Ahmad, S Yaqub, A Dutt, PSD Sachdeva, S Zakhel, S Kalim

Captain: G Tarr, Vice-Captain: S Yaqub

SPC vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Tarr, P Balwantsingh, M Ahmad, H Singh, S Ahmad, S Yaqub, U Butt, A Dutt, PSD Sachdeva, S Zakhel, S Kalim

Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: M Ahmad

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava