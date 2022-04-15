SPC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) will take on Punjab Rotterdam (PR) in the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 on Friday, April 15. The Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host this contest.

Sparta Cricket 1888's tournament record has been dismal thus far, with the team losing five of their six games. They have lost their last three matches in a row.

Punjab Rotterdam's journey has been full of highs and lows, with three wins out of six. They defeated SV Kampong by 10 wickets in their previous game.

SPC vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

SPC XI

Gagandeep Singh, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Raza Noor, Danish Umar, Wahab Umar, Salman Yaqub, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost-Martijn Snoep (c), Sawan Sardha, Shahzad Khan, Ivo Hoornweg

PR XI

Rehmat Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Yasir Usman, Asad Zulfiqar, Irfan Ul Haq, Mohsin Bajwa (wk), Ashiqullah Said, Sohail Bhatti, Mubashar Hussain, Sulaiman Tariq (c)

Match: Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Punjab Rotterdam, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Date & Time: April 15th 2022, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s SPC vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Sardha: He is expected to play a key role in this game. Sardha has scored 117 runs at an average of 23.40 in the six games he has played so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sharafat Khogyani: He is an exceptionally talented opener batter, having scored 144 runs in six games. Khogyani could be an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Teja Nidamanuru: He is a top all-rounder for his team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He is also decent with his offbreak bowling, making him a must-have in your SPC vs PR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ashiqullah Said: Ashiqullah is a top bowling option for his team, having picked up six wickets at an average of 12.16 in six games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SPC vs PR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SPC vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Sohail Bhatti (PR): 100 points.

Balwant Singh (SPC): 137 points.

Raza Noor (SPC): 139 points.

Key stats for SPC vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Sikander Zulfiqar - 195 runs in four games; batting average: 97.50.

Mubashar Hussain - Five wickets in six games; bowling average: 23.80.

Sulaiman Tariq - Five wickets in six games; bowling average: 28.00.

SPC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today

SPC vs PR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Sardha, Raza Noor, Rehmat Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost-Martijn Snoep, Ashiqullah Said, Sohail Bhatti, Mubashar Hussain, Sulaiman Tariq.

Captain: Sharafat Khogyani | Vice-Captain: Teja Nidamanuru.

SPC vs PR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Sardha, Raza Noor, Rehmat Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Ashiqullah Said, Ivo Hoornweg, Sohail Bhatti, Mubashar Hussain, Sulaiman Tariq.

Captain: Sharafat Khogyani | Vice-Captain: Ashiqullah Said.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee