SPC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Netherlands 2022, Match 1 and 2

Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Voorburg in the first and second matches of the ECS Netherlands 2022 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Monday.

In ECS Capelle 2021, Sparta Cricket's journey came to an end as they lost the second qualifier against SV Kampong Cricket. They will be hoping to progress further in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Voorburg finished fourth last year in the same tournament. They lost the Bronze Final to SV Kampong Cricket by seven wickets.

SPC vs VCC Probable Playing 11 Today

SPC XI

Ali Raza, Faisal Iqbal, Gagan Singh, Wahab Umar, Mamoon Latif, Mudassar Bukhari, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Ahsan Malik, Khalid Ahmadi, Salman Yaqub, Ivo Hoornweg / Tom Hoornweg

VCC XI

Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Nehaan Gigani, Tom de Grooth, Harold Vogelaar, Floris de Lange, Sajjad Kamal, Philippe Boissevain, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Ali Qasim Ahmad

Match Details

SPC vs VCC, ECS Netherlands 2022, Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today's SPC vs VCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B de Leede is expected to be one of the key players for his side Voorburg CC. He has scored 191 runs in seven games at a strike rate of over 163.

Batters

F Iqbal will be expected to provide confident starts for Sparta Cricket 1888. He can take on the opposition bowling unit at any stage of a match.

All-rounders

M Bukhari is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. In eight ECS matches, he has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 278.75 and has also scalped four wickets.

He will be a great multiplier choice for your SPC vs VCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, K Ahmadi adds plenty of all-round value to his side. He has scored 147 runs and has also scalped 16 wickets and will be an interesting player to watch out for.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

M Bukhari (SPC)

P Boissevain (VCC)

B de Leede (VCC)

F Iqbal (SPC)

T de Grooth (VCC)

Important stats for SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

M Bukhari: 140 runs and 4 wickets

B de Leede: 191 runs

K Ahmadi: 147 runs and 16 wickets

A Raza: 113 runs

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Today

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raza, B de Leede, F Iqbal, N Gigani, T de Grooth, M Bukhari, P Boissevain, S Kamal, A Qasim Ahmad, K Ahmadi, N Singh

Captain: M Bukhari, Vice-Captain: B de Leede

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, B de Leede, F Iqbal, N Gigani, T de Grooth, M Bukhari, S Kamal, A Qasim Ahmad, K Ahmadi, N Singh, V Kingma

Captain: F Iqbal, Vice-Captain: K Ahmadi.

