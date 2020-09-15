SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 16th, 2020

T10 cricket is back after a brief hiatus as ECS T10 Capelle 2020 kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Heading into the tournament, Sparta Cricket 1888 are the early favourites with a power-packed batting unit in their ranks. With the likes of van Wyk and Bhukari in fine form in the domestic circuit, Sparta Cricket will be hoping for a win in their first game.

Their opponents, Voorburg also have a decent roster with Kingma leading the way with bat and ball. However, they lack the firepower their opponents possess, which could go against them.

Although Sparta Cricket 1888 are the undoubted favourites in this game, you never know in a game of T10 cricket, especially given the bowling might of Voorburg.

All in all, we should be in for cracking contest with both sides looking to reinstate their credentials as a genuine contender for the title.

Squads to choose from

Sparta Cricket 1888

Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

Voorburg Cricket Club

Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888

V Singh, M Bhukari, M Ahmad, M Hoornweg, F Iqbal, L van Wyk, A Raza, M Latif, U Saleem, M Singh and J Snoep

Voorburg Cricket Club

A Razzaqi, B de Leede, A Dutt, R Pieterse, T de Grooth, V Kingma, A Qasim Ahmed, F de Lange, I Ahmad, P Boissevain and T Nota

Match Details

Match: Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club

Date: 16th September 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The bowlers are in for a hard time at Sportpark Bermweg with there being little help on offer for them. Although the pacers should get the new ball to swing around, the batsmen should take the attack to them with the dimensions of the ground helping their cause as well.

The pitch could get slower as the game progresses, forcing teams to bat first with 100 being a competitive total at this venue

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raza, A Razzaqi, F Iqbal, T de Grooth, B de Leede, L van Wyk, M Bhukari, V Singh, A Qasim Ahmad, J Snoep and U Saleem

Captain: L van Wyk, Vice-Captain: B de Leede

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, R Pieterse, F Iqbal, T de Grooth, B de Leede, L van Wyk, M Bhukari, P Boissevain, A Qasim Ahmad, M Singh and U Saleem

Captain: B de Leede, Vice-Captain: M Bhukari