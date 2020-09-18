SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 18th, 2020

The European Cricket festival has reached Netherlands where Sparta Cricket 1888 lock horns with Voorburg Cricket Club in the first game of the day at the Sportpark Wermbeg.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are leading the points table with three wins in as many games. Tim de-Kok, Sparta’s wicket-keeper batsman, is one of the mainstays of the team because of his batting exploits. Along with the promising wicket-keeper, Mudassar Bukhari has also caused problems for his opposition. Though bowling hasn’t worked for Bukhari, his outrageous 285+ strike rate has helped him make a name for himself.

On the other hand, Voorburg Cricket Club has failed to register a victory in the league so far. The batting and bowling unit has just not clicked for them so far in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Sparta Cricket 1888 Squad

Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

Voorburg Cricket Club Squad

Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sparta Cricket 1888

V Singh, M Bhukari, M Ahmad, M Hoornweg, F Iqbal, L van Wyk, A Raza, M Latif, U Saleem, M Singh and J Snoep.

Voorburg Cricket Club

A Razzaqi, B de Leede, A Dutt, R Pieterse, T de Grooth, V Kingma, A Qasim Ahmed, F de Lange, I Ahmad, P Boissevain and T Nota.

Match Details

Match: Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club

Date: 18th September 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The dimensions of Sportpark Bermweg make it difficult for the bowlers. Though the fast bowlers can swing the ball in the initial overs, the pitch is a batsman’s paradise.

On the other hand, the pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses. A score of around 100 for the side batting first can make the game interesting.

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction,

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T de-Kok, M Latif, F Iqbal, M Ahmad, M Bukhari, A Dutt, B de Leede, V Kingma, M Singh, A Q Ahmad, I Ahmad

Captain: B de Leede Vice Captain: M Bukhari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, M Ahmad, M Latif, F Iqbal, B de Leede, M Bukhari, A Dutt, V Kingma, M Singh, A Q Ahmad and S Mulder.

Captain: M Ahmad Vice-Captain: B de Leede