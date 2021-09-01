SPC vs VVV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Sparta Cricket 1888 will be up against Veni Vedi Vici in the 14th game of the ECS-T10 Capelle on September 1st at the Sportpark Bermweg Stadium.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are on a five-match undefeated streak and have completely blown away their opponents with their precision. With 10 points, they stand at the top of the table.

Veni Vedi Vici, on the other hand, have shown a lot of potential in their first two matches, winning both of them decisively. In each of their previous matches, they have scored above 125 runs.

SPC vs VVV Probable Playing 11 Today

Sparta Cricket 1888

Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Musa Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Imran Choudry, Tom Hoorneg, Asif Hoseinbaks, Manin Singh, Danish Umar

Veni Vedi Vici

Ashir Abid, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Raza Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira.

Match Details

SPC vs VVV, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 1st September, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg Stadium, Capelle

Pitch Report

The surface at Sportpark Bermweg Stadium has been assisting the batters, with there being some help for the bowlers. A high-scoring game won’t be a surprise here. The bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s SPC vs VVV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Garnett Tarr: Garnett scored a brilliant 79 runs in the previous game and is expected to deliver once again.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: Musa is currently SPC's star with the bat. He has also made an excellent start at the top of the lineup and smashed a stunning 36-ball 101 against Liege.

Shahrukh Akhtar: Akhtar has scored 53 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 206.25. He will also be a good choice for batsmen from VVV.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad: In this competition, Aziz Mohammad is an excellent pick in the all-rounder category. The VVV all-rounder has been able to play match-winning middle-order innings, chipping in with wickets when needed.

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit has been performing well in recent matches. He has scored 52 runs and has picked up two wickets so far.

Bowlers

Tom Hoornweg: Tom has been consistent with the ball, grabbing four wickets in three matches.

Mahesh Hans: Hans is a good choice in the bowling unit. He had a three-wicket haul against Qui Vive in his debut match of the league and will be aiming to continue his good form in the next matchups.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPC vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 587 points

Musa Ahmad: 302 points

Shariz Ahmad: 276 points

Asif Hoseinbaks: 198 points

Tom Hoornweg: 130 points

Important stats for SPC vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Garnett Tarr: 6 matches, 314 runs

Musa Ahmad: 6 matches, 180 runs

Rahil Ahmed: 2 matches, 44 runs

Shariz Ahmad: 6 matches, 6 wickets

Mahesh Hans: 2 matches, 3 wickets

SPC vs VVV Dream11 Prediction Today

ECS T10: SPC vs VVV Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahil Ahmed, Garnet Tarr, Faisal Mehmood, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Musa Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Shariz Ahmad, Mahesh Hans, Imran Choudry, Patient Charumbira

Captain: Garnet Tarr Vice-Captain: Shariz Ahmad

SPC vs VVV Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garnet Tarr, Faisal Mehmood, Zishan Akram, Musa Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Aryan Dutt, Asif Hoseinbaks, Mahesh Hans, Tom Hoornweg, Patient Charumbira

Captain: Musa Ahmad Vice-Captain: Faisal Mehmood

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee