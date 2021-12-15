SPE vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 4

The SFI Panters Euro (SPE) will be up against the Central Smashers (CS) in the fourth match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

SFI Panters Euro will be playing their second MCA T10 Bash game of the season, with their first outing against the Southern Hitters getting abandoned due to bad weather. Central Smashers, on the other hand, will be kicking off their MCA T10 Bash campaign today.

SPE vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

SPE XI

Sheraz Farrukh (C), Shakti Singh, Asad Ali (WK), Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Jeyasankara Sarma, Rizwan Haider, Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan, Talha Rafiq, Atiq Ur Rehman.

CS XI

Fitri Sham (C), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Muhammad Afif Harith Mohd Sujak, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar.

Match Details

SPE vs CS, Match 4, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 15th December 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a sporting one where batters can score big once they get set. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. Anything around 100-110 should be a good first-innings score at the venue.

Today’s SPE vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Ali: Ali was in decent form with the bat in the MCA All Star T10 Bash, scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 115.22 in seven outings.

Batters

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Zulkifle is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He scored 32 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213-plus in the four MCA T10 Super Series matches.

Rajkumar Rajendran: Rajendran scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 127.50 in six MCA All Star T10 Bash matches. He is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Fitri Sham: Sham has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the MCA T10 Super Series, scoring 21 runs while also picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in four matches.

Atiq Ur Rehman: Rehman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 102.94 and also picked up a wicket in five MCA All Star T10 Bash matches.

Bowlers

Ajeb Khan: In the MCA T10 Super Series, Khan scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 and picked up a wicket as well. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Rizwan Haider: Haider bowled pretty well in the MCA All Star T10 Bash, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in seven outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPE vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Haider (SPE)

Ahmad Faiz (CS)

Sheraz Farrukh (SPE)

Asad Ali (SPE)

Atiq Ur Rehman (SPE)

Important Stats for SPE vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Fitri Sham: 21 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.67 and ER - 5.75

Akbar Ali: 72 runs and 1 wicket in 7 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 11.00

Ajeb Khan: 49 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 140.00 and ER - 6.33

Rizwan Haider: 7 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 6.92

Ariff Ullah: 72 runs in 7 matches; SR - 107.46

SPE vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

SPE vs CS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Ali, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Rajkumar Rajendran, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Atiq Ur Rehman, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Rizwan Haider, Ajeb Khan, Jeyasankara Sarma.

Captain: Atiq Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar.

SPE vs CS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Ali, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Rajkumar Rajendran, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Atiq Ur Rehman, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Rizwan Haider, Ajeb Khan, Shakti Singh.

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Atiq Ur Rehman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar