SPE vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 2

SFI Panthers Euro will take on Southern Hitters in the second match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

SFI Panthers Euro recently finished as the runners-up in the MCA All-Star T10 Bash 2021. They would love to show their quality in this competition as well and go all the way this time around.

They were beaten in the final by KL Stars in the previous competition. The Southern Hitters also have a few talented players who would love to begin the campaign on a winning note.

SPE vs SH Probable Playing 11 Today

SPE XI

Asad Ali, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Farrukh Sheraz, Muhammad Irfan, Atiq Ur Rehman, Rizwan Haider, Arif Ullah, Akbar Ali, Shakti Singh, Aqib Khan, Dilawar Abbas

SH XI

Ainool Hafiz, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Sidarth Karthik, Shankar Sathish, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Irfan Ashri

Match Details

SPE vs SH, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s SPE vs SH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can contribute with some important runs in the middle.

Batters

F Sheraz is known for his patient and calculative approach. He likes to spend some time in the middle before unleashing the big shots.

All-rounders

A Rehman is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Rehman can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

D Mogan is extremely competitive with the ball. He can also score crucial runs and is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SPE vs SH Dream11 prediction team

A Ali (SPE)

A Rahman (SH)

D Mogan (SH)

A Ur Rehman (SPE)

Important stats for SPE vs SH Dream11 prediction team

A Ali: 72 runs in MCA All Star T10 Bash

A Rahman: 10 wickets

D Mogan: 37 runs and 6 wickets

SPE vs SH Dream11 Prediction Today

SPE vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, F Sheraz, M Norhaizan, R Rajendran, S Sathish, A Ur-Rehman, M Siyadat Ramli, S Aziz, A Rahman, D Mogan, R Haider

Captain: A Ur-Rehman, Vice-Captain: M Siyadat Ramli

SPE vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, F Sheraz, M Norhaizan, R Rajendran, A Ur-Rehman, M Siyadat Ramli, S Aziz, A Rahman, D Mogan, R Haider, A Yusof

Captain: D Mogan, Vice-Captain: A Rahman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar