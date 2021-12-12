SPE vs UF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, 1st Semi-Final

SFI Panthers Euro (SPE) will take on UFC in the first semi-final of the MCA All Star T10 Bash on Sunday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

SFI Panthers Euro topped the points table with three wins and one loss from five group games, while another game was a no-result. UFC, meanwhile, won four of their five group games.

They ended the group stage in second spot and with a positive net run rate. They have good batting depth, which augurs well for their chances of beating SFI Panthers Euro.

SPE vs UF Probable Playing XIs

SFI Panthers Euro

Ariff Ullah, Aqib Khan, Dilawar Abas, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Akbar Ali, Atiq Ur Rehman, Shakti Singh, Sheraz Farrukh(c), Asad Ali(wk), Muhammad Irfan.

UFC

Faesal Hosain, Murad Ali(c), Amjad Aman, Jabran Nawaz, Kamran Hameed, Kashif Shahzad, Nitheesh Sethumadhavan, Usman Hashmi(wk), Wasim Sayed, Zahid Fazal, Simones Samsundar.

Match Details

Match: SFI Panthers Euro vs UFC, MCA All Star T10 Bash.

Date and Time: 12th December; 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

A good sporting wicket has been laid, which should favour both batters and bowlers. Batters should go for their shots in the powerplay overs. However, bowlers could look to take wickets as the game progresses. Anything more than 120 could be a challenging total in the first innings.

Today's SPE vs UF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Akbar Ali: The SFI Panthers Euro wicketkeeper has so far scored 72 runs in five innings, with 34 being his highest score, in the tournament. His strike rate of 190 means he could be pretty useful in the death overs.

Batters

Usman Hashimi: The top-order UFC batter has so far smacked 124 runs in five innings, hitting 18 fours and four sixes. He has a top-class strike rate of 177. A lot will depend on his attacking batting if the UFC are to win this game.

Muhammad Irfan: The SFI Panters Euro batter has a decent record of 60 runs in five innings so far. Though he has been a bit inconsistent, he has scored the second-most runs for his team in the tournament. He is expected to score big in this key encounter.

All-rounders

Rizwan Haider: The SPE all-rounder picked up a three-wicket haul in one of the group games in his two-over spell, including two maidens. He could be one of the most lethal bowlers in this match.

Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh: The UFA all-rounder was the wrecker-in-chief in the last group game for his team. He picked up a three-fer in his two-over spell, turning the game upside.

Bowlers

Amjad Aman: The UFC bowler has picked up four wickets in three matches he has played so far in the tournament. More is expected from the UFC star bowler to fire on all cylinders against SPE in the all-important encounter.

Kamran Hameed: Another UFC bowler in the spotlight is Kamran Hameed. He has picked up three wickets in five innings this tournament. Though his figures aren't that impressive, he has bowled good lines and lengths, with an economy rate of 6.5

Five best players to pick in SPE vs UF Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Haider: 241 points,

Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh: 125 points,

Muhammad Irfan: 57 points,

Akbar Ali: 53 points,

Farrukh Sheraz: 51 points,

Key stats for SPE vs UF Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Haider: 5 Matches, 6 Wickets.

Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh: 5 Matches, 3 Wickets.

Muhammad Irfan: 5 Matches, 60 Runs, 5 Wickets.

Farrukh Sheraz: 4 Matches, 14 Runs, 3 Wickets.

SPE vs UF Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Ali, Usman Hashmi, Kashif Shahzad, Farrukh Sheraz, Rizwan Haider, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Amjad Aman, Arif Ullah, Kamran Hameed, Akbar Ali.

Captain: Rizwan Haider. Vice-Captain: Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Ali, Usman Hashmi, Muhammad Irfan, Farrukh Sheraz, Rizwan Haider, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Raj Kumar Rajendra, Murad Ali, Shakti Singh, Kamran Hameed, Akbar Ali.

Captain: Murad Ali. Vice-Captain: Asad Ali.

